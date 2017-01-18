House Summons Service Chiefs Over Kaduna Killings

The House of Representatives yesterday invited service chiefs and other heads of security agencies in the country to brief an executive session of the House over the unending killings in Southern Kaduna.

The House also resolved to send a delegation on condolence visit to the government of Kaduna state, and at the same time, urged government to immediately provide relief materials to affected communities.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, directed the Clerk to schedule a date for the visit of the heads of security agencies and service chiefs.

The lawmakers, while debating a motion on the violent attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna, sponsored by the member representing Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Gideon Gwani, noted that successive ethno-religious crisis in the country were not duly prosecuted.

The House, however, mandated the committees on Army, Airforce, Police Affairs, Interior and National Security and Intelligence to analyse the situation and proffer solutions to the security challenges in the area and report back to it within four weeks for further legislative action.

Gwani in the motion condemned the violent terror attacks in strong terms, sympathised with the traumatised victims.