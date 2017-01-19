Court Awards N2.1m To ex-Julius Berger Driver As Damages

The National Industrial Court in Makurdi on Thursday ordered German construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., to pay N2.1 million to its ex-staff, one Mr Innocent Num, as damages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N2.1 million awarded was against the N360 million damages the claimant sought following eye injuries he sustained while on duty.

Delivering judgment, Justice Peter Lifu, said that Num could not prove all the reliefs sought beyond reasonable doubt.

Lifu, therefore, awarded Num N2 million for medical expenses and abbreviated damages and N100,000 as court costs against the construction company.

The claimant, who was an employee (driver) of the defendant (Julius Berger Nig. Plc) since 1999, had an accident on Oct. 19, 2012 while on duty.

“I was driving a new sprinter bus with registration number XA 208 RBC from Mpape to Berger Yard, Idu Industrial Area, Abuja on a raining day when I had the accident.

“Chemical water used for windscreen cleansing splashed from the wiper into my left eye and that eye refused to function well from then,’’ said the claimant

In his statement of claims, Num said that he went to 11 Hospitals in different states of the federation and his eye was operated upon in each of them.

Num said that when his vision continued to worsen, he was referred to Rachael Eye Centre where his eye was examined and the doctor declared him unfit to continue with his normal duties.

The claimant said that following his partial permanent incapacity, the defendant terminated his employment after 14 years of dutiful service to it.

Num said that the defendant did not even care that he was trying to offset his debts to friends who loaned him money to treat his damaged eye.

Dissatisfied with the bad treatment meted out to him by the construction company, Num went to court asking for N360 million as general and special damages. (NAN)