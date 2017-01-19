Irate Youths Attack FG Taskforce Team In Ebonyi

There was panic and pandemonium in Thursday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital when youths numbering about 100 invaded 2 star hotel, Adonia Garden along Sam Egwu way and engaged in a free for all fight with a group identified as federal joint compliance and enforcement against multiple taxation and levies on highways.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the taskforce team came into the state on yesterday with seven branded Hilux vans and other vehicles to carry out what they termed sensitization/awareness against

multiple taxation slated for yesterday when the youths stormed the hotel they had lodged and demanded their mission in the state.

A misunderstanding ensued when the taskforce team failed to make

known their leaders who the youths insisted to know as well as authorized documents from relevant authority over their visit to the state which later resulted to verbal war followed by physical combat.

The situation however escalated when the youths descended on the

taskforce members, beating them up while over 20 men of the Civil

Defence Corps who were posted by the state command to guard them watched helplessly.

It took the intervention of stern looking mobile policemen, Special Anti Robbery Squad and Anti kidnapping squad from the state police headquarters who were alerted of the situation by the state government to save some of the taskforce members from being lynched.

The mobile policemen numbering over 50 shot into the air to scare the youths away. They thereafter arrested the taskforce members some of who sustained varouis degrees of injuries and took them to the police headquarters where they are currently being detained.

The over 20 men of the civil defence corps who were guarding the

taskforce members were arrested alongside the hotel manager and the workers by the police while the hotel was immediately sealed up.

Addressing a team of policemen at the scene led by the commander

in-charge of State Anti-Robbery Squad, a senior officer of the Civil Defence Corps, E.E Egbeonu said he approved the posting of his men to cover the taskforce and was shocked on the situation.

He said he had to withdraw his men from shielding the taskforce

following the pandemonium.

Briefing reporters at the scene of the clash, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Dave Umahi on Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa said the state government received information that unknown men gathered in a hotel threatening the peace and security of the state by chanting war songs.

‘’We have to come and see things for ourselves. When we got there, we saw what actually represented what we were told. We asked them the whereabouts of their leaders and they refused to disclose them to us.

‘’On that note, we seek the consent of the hotel owner to explain to us what was actually going on there and he could not give us specific answer. So, we were challenged and have to close down that hotel and ran to security agencies.

The Ebonyi state Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue, BIR, Dr Chris Achi, said that the group was illegal and had no business collecting or monitoring revenue collection in the state.

“We discovered that the group has been coming to the state to disrupt our revenue collection and intimidating the people without caring to consult the state government on its activities.

He noted that he received calls on December 28, 2016 and January 2, 2017 that the group was intimidating road users and by the time he arrived their scene of operation on December 28, they had left.

“We intercepted them on January 2, but curiously beheld officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in their entourage as

the group claimed they were collecting revenue in the state.

Chief Ozo Okonkwo, the National Vice Chairman of the group, said that they were in the state as part of their monitoring activities on highways across the country to stop the illegal collection of levies on transporters of foodstuff by various groups.

“We are not intimidating anybody or collecting any form of revenue but to ensure that the high cost of food items in the country is reduced through eradication of levies collected while conveying them.

He noted that they were duly established by law as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Inspector General of Police had written to state governors over its activities.