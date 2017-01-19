Police Donate Foodstuffs To Orphanage in Calabar

The Cross River Police Command on Thursday donated food items worth thousands of naira to the `Orphanage Home’ in Uwanse area of Calabar South Local Government.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, said that the donation was part of the command’s humanitarian activities to the needy and less privileged in the society.

Represented by Mrs Elizabeth Mfon, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Administration at the Command, Ozi-Obeh said that children at the home need support and care from well-meaning Nigerians and Corporate organizations.

“We have come here today to identify with the children to give them hope that tomorrow will be better than today.

“These items may look small, but it will go a long way in adding nutritional value to the children.

“The police will continue to remember this home in all its activities in the state.

“I am very excited with the welfare of these children; they are looking very healthy. I must commend this home for their upkeep.

“The police will ensure that this home is adequately secured from all forms of violence coming from any corner,’’ he said.

The commissioner advised the children to have a positive outlook toward life, adding that the command would continue to support their welfare.

Responding, Mrs Felicia Oti, the officer in-charge of the home, thanked the commissioner for his love and magnanimity.

According to Oti, the command had contributed immensely to the upkeep of children in the home.

“We have over 25 children in this home; all of them were abandoned by their mothers at different locations in the state.

“Some of them were picked by the road side and brought to the home by concerned individuals.

“As you can see, we are doing our best to ensure that we give them the best because some of them maybe favoured to be adopted into good homes.

“This home is under the State Ministry of Social Welfare and Sustainable Development. The state government on its part is doing a lot to ensure their upkeep,’’ she said.

She appealed to the commissioner to deploy a police officer to the home, as they usually encounter threats at night from hoodlums in the area.

The food stuff donated include, 10 cartons of Indomie noddles, 5 bags of rice, one gallon of groundnut oil, one goat, five cartons of tin tomatoes among others. (NAN)