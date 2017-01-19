FG Intensifies Campaign On Nigeria’s Slot For AU

The Federal Government says it is intensifying campaign for Ms Fatima Mohammed, the Nigeria/ECOWAS’ candidate for African Union (AU) Commissioner for Peace and Security.

Amb. Enikanolaye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated this in a statement made available to Newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Enikanolaye said that Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, the special envoy appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari was leading Nigeria’s delegation in the campaign to African countries.

He said that the delegation, which was in Ethiopia on Monday, was received by the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu.

Gebeyehu, he said, promised to convey President Buhari’s request to his Prime Minister and was optimistic of a favourable response.

He said the delegation was also received by the President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura on Wednesday.

Nkurunziza, according to him, indicated that Burundi also has a candidate for the same position, but expressed his readiness to support Nigeria’s candidate if the election goes into the second round.

The president also expressed his admiration for Nigeria and President Buhari’s constructive role in peace, security and development of the African continent.

Enikanolaye said Onyeama was currently on his way to Angola where he is scheduled to meet with the Angolan President on the issue. (NAN)