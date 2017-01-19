Elites, Govt Disagree Over Ekiti Community Logjam

Elites of Awo Ekiti in Irepodun /Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti state have played down the insinuations from some quarters that obaship crisis in the town has a religious undertone.

The community leaders declared that the rejection of Oba Azees Ajibade Aladejuyigbe as the new Alawo was never a war against Muslims.

Governor Ayodele Fayose had last Sunday imposed on the town dusk-to-dawn curfew following the renewed tension occasioned by government’s inauguration of Ajibade as the new Alawo against the wishes of the people and the royal families in the town, Aladejuyigbe and Adesiyan.

A former Commissioner and head of Aladejuyigbe’s royal family, Chief Eben Alade , in a chat with newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, disowned Ajibade’s memberhip of the family he superintends over in the town .

But the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Barr Kolapo Kolade, said the 12 kingmakers in the town voted to select Ajibade after he was recommended alongside five other princes to ascend the throne.

Kolade said it was wrong to have accused the government of manipulating the process, saying the selection process only began after Justice Dele Omotoso of Ekiti State High Court had disposed of the case instituted against Ajibade .

Alade, a retired Permanent Secretary added that “I am the head of Aladejuyigbe family in Awo and as far as history is concerned there were three Aladejuyigbes that had ruled the town.

“The first Aladejuyigbe Oyinyosawawo was our progenitor . The Aladejuyigbe the second , Oba Samuel Aladejuyigbe and my own father, James Aladejuyigbe 111. These were our forebears that had occupied the throne. So if Ajibade feels he is from this royal family, he should point to his ancestor among these people.

“I am the head of the family, I know history of our dynasties. What we are contesting was the propriety of the government’s action to appoint a non-prince as our monarch. We don’t care who becomes the monarch , whether Muslim or Christian.

“Hardly could you see any family without Muslims and Christians co-habiting peacefully, so the rumour that we are fighting religious war is unfounded and nonsensical .

“All these crises would have not have arisen if government had exercised restraint on this issue, because when we learnt that government was planning to present the new Alawo with the staff of office, we approached the court to seek for injunction barring the exercise and before the exparte motion was entertained ,government had performed the exercise”, he said .

He appealed to the indigenes of the town to stop giving religious colouration to the matter , saying doing so may taint the integrity of the town.

Speaking against the claim that Ajibade was posed on the town, Kolade averred that “the injunction granted them abated on August 6, 2015 and the

kingmakers sat on the same day to vote where Prince Ajibade scored 6 votes to defeat his closest rival, Prince Adesoji Alade who scored 2 votes.

“Even we didn’t present the monarch with any staff of office until the eligibility case instituted against him was trashed by the court .

The governor only acted as an approving authority and has no power to manipulate or arm twist the kingmakers”, he clarified.