Tribunal Admits Additional Documentary Evidence From Edo PDP

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City has admitted in evidence, an additional 1307 copies of the INEC forms EC8A, being the verified polling unit/voting Centre result sheets for additional local governments in the state.

The forms were for polling units/voting centres in Owan West, Esan Central, Ikpoba-Okha, Oredo, Esan Southeast,Uhunwonde, Esan West and Orhionwon local government council areas after being admitted in evidence were labeled as exhibits by the tribunal.

The forms were tendered by Mr Yusuf Ali , SAN in his capacity as the Lead counsel at the tribunal for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, in the company of several other lawyers.

As at press time, Ali had tendered 60 copies of the INEC form EC8A for polling units/voting centres in Owan West,85 for Esan Central , 336 for Ikpoba-Okha, 345 for Oredo, 95 for Esan Southeast, 82 for Uhunwonde, and 110 for Esan West and 194 for Orhionwon local government areas.

The evidences were however not objected to neither by the counsels to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Governor Godwin Obaseki nor the All Peoples Congress, APC, who replied , “No objection”, each time Alli presented them, Ward by Ward for each local government.

INEC, Obaseki and APC are first to third respondents respectively, in the petition filed by Ize-Iyamu and the PDP challenging the INEC declaration of Obaseki and the APC winner of the September 28 2016 governorship elections in the state.

The tribunal chairman, Mr Justice Ahmed Badamasi, presided over yesterday’s sitting along with the two other members of the panel .

It would be recalled that on Monday, the INEC forms EC8A for six local governments were also tendered, by Mr Ali, SAN, and admitted as evidence and marked exhibits by the tribunal.

The affected local governments and the forms from their units were Akoko-Edo (142), Egor (170), Etsako Central, (78), Igueben (46), Etsako East (78) and Etsako West (126).

Obaseki of the APC was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a total of 319,483 votes, against 253,173 votes which it said was scored by the PDP and its candidate.