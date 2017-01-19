Delta APC Feud: Interim Committee Seeks Intervention of National Leaders

The Interim Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has appealed to the national leaders of the party to wade into the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Omo-Onyeka Nathaniel, made the appeal, while speaking with Journalists in Asaba yesterday.

According to him, many influential politicians in the state are willing to join the party, but lamented that they were unable to do so due to the crisis.

The interim chairman, who is also a retired Police Superintendent, said “when there is a misunderstanding between children, it is their parents that reconcile them.”

He said that the party leadership in the state had made some frantic efforts to end the feud, “but the efforts seem not to be yielding the desired result.”

Nathaniel said there was the need for the ruling party at the national level to intervene with a view of uniting the party in Delta State in order to take the state by storm in 2019.

“Our national leaders have a great role to play in bringing lasting peace to the party in the state, though they have tried.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Ibe Kachikwu under the instruction of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, once convened a reconciliatory meeting in Delta State involving all stakeholders.

“Stakeholders, including Great Ogboru, Victor Ochei, Adolor Okumagba and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, among others were in attendance at the meeting in Kachikwu’s house.

“While the meeting was going on, another meeting convened by O’ tega Emerhor was going on simultaneously in another location,” he said.

Nathaniel said the interim committee, comprised of 25 members, was inaugurated on September 13, 2016 to serve as a base for those willing to join the party in Delta State.