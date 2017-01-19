ICPC Gets 10 New Forensic Experts

Ten members of staff of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have graduated as digital forensic experts.

The members of staff picked from Computer and Forensic Unit and selected departments of the Commission, were trained on basic and advanced digital forensics by a team of consultants from the Canadian Institute of Learning at the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).

During the graduation ceremony held at the Commission’s auditorium recently, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ekpo Nta, stated that the staff were trained by some of the best in the industry and have been equipped to work on any electronic platform in the world.

Nta advised the officers not to use the newly acquired knowledge to the detriment of the Commission and their colleagues.

Also speaking at the event, the course instructor, who is also the President of the Institute, Samuel Amoah, said the graduating staff gave a good account of themselves from the start of the training to the end.

Amoah assured the readiness of the officers to work in the forensic field and urged them to make integrity their watch word.

The participants were later issued two certificates; one in Basic Digital Forensic Training and the other in Advanced Digital Forensic Training.