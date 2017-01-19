Age Falsification Obstruction: Appeal Court Reserves Judgement In Rickey Tafar Appeal

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal have reserved judgements in two separate appeals filed by Lagos lawyer, Rickey Tarfa, (SAN) challenging the powers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to trial him over allegations of age falsification and obstructing officers of the law from carrying out their duties.

The Court of Appeal presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba reserved the two appeals for judgement after listening to arguments from the appellant’s lawyers, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) and that of the respondent, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Tarfa had appealed against the rulings of Justice Adedayo Akintoye and Justice Opesanwo both of the Lagos High Court over their refusal to quash charges filed against him by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency had instituted a 27-count charge against Tarfa before Justice Akintoye but Tarfa through his lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko filed a preliminary objection, urged the court to quash the 27 counts filed by the EFCC.

Owonikoko had contended that the charge was defective and that EFCC had no statutory power to try him on the alleged offence.

He submitted that the proof of evidence supplied by the EFCC failed to support the charges, describing the charges as incompetent and an abuse of court processes.

However, Justice Akintoye in her ruling held that the objection lacked substance and held that the information filed before the court disclosed a prima facie case which must be addressed.

The judge disagreed with Tarfa’s claim that the charges amounted to a violation of his rights, cited the provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act which imposed on the anti-graft agency “the statutory duty, obligation and mandate to investigate and prosecute all cases of economic crime’s.

In the same vain, Justice Aishat Opesanwo had also threw out Tarfa’s preliminary objection to the charge of obstructing officers of the law from carrying out their duties.

Dissatisfied, Tarfa appealed against the rulings and urged the Court of Appeal to declare the charge incompetent and allow his appeal.

While arguing the appeals, Owonikoko argued that while the appeal was pending, EFCC re-arraigned Tarfa on a reduced 26 counts charge bordering on the same offences it preferred against him on March 10.

Owonikoko also submitted that by allowing EFCC to amend the charge, the lower court overreached the decision of the Court of Appeal.

He further maintained that the amended charge raised constitutional issues that an accused person should not be charged twice for the same offence.

‪The lawyer argued that the amended charge is a violation of Section 39(9) of the Constitution which prohibits a prosecutor from arraigning a defendant twice for the same offence.‪

Responding, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo argued that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) allows the prosecution to amend a charge at any time before judgment is given.

Oyedepo also insisted that the EFCC had done nothing wrong adding that the was no stay of proceeding either from the lower court or from the appellate court.

He urged the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the decision of the lower court.

After listening to the submissions, Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba adjourned the appeals for judgement stating that dates will be communicated to parties later.