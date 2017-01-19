Ambode Set To Begin Construction Of 181 Roads

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode on Thursday said his administration will soon commence construction of 180 roads across the various 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

Ambode who made the revelation while addressing a large gathering at the quarterly town hall meeting, the six in the series held at Ajelogo housing scheme, Mile 12 area of the state said the government has increased the construction from 114 roads constructed in 2016 to 181 in 2017.

He said there was need to increase the roads to 181 this year considering that some of the identify roads does not connect to major roads.

The governor said, “majority of the questioned asked are on roads because of the success recorded with the 114 roads last year which we did two roads per local government I want to pronounce here that you should watch out next week in the newspapers, we are advertising 181 roads which would be done in all our local governments.

“What we have found out is that if we decided to continue with two, some of those roads are not linking each other to the main road, so most likely you would see that if we are supposed to do some road in some local governments, it would only make economic sense if there is a linkage.

“So you would see in the advert that some local governments would have like three, some would have four roads, but the average is that 181 if you divide it by 57 that would be a minimum of three roads from each local governments.

According to him, the choice of the roads to benefit from the initiative has been made by the local governments in conjunction with the engineers so that it can make economic sense.

Harping on achievement recorded by his administration in the last quarter, the governor said effort is on top geared to effectively address the challenges of housing deficit in the state.

He said the government “Rent-To-Own and Rental Housing Policy” came into effect last quarter to provide affordable housing units across the three Senatorial Districts, adding that presently, a total 4,355 units are available with over 500 applicants qualified so far as allocation commence next week.

Ambode said, “This is a fulfillment of one of our promises to Lagosians. It gives you the opportunity to pay an initial deposit of money and subsequent rent is paid in monthly installments as dictated by the terms of agreement. The total cost of the property is liquidated over a period of years and ownership transferred to the beneficiary.”

He said the government recorded tremendous achievements in the areas of agriculture with the production and subsequent sale of LAKE Rice which was launched in December and sold across the various LG.

“With this product our government was able to offer affordable rice for sale to the entire residents of Lagos in all 57 Local Governments and Local Council Developments Areas during the year-end festivities. The sale of Lake Rice is still on-going at the same prices.

“We are also rehabilitating the Oko-Oba Abattoir and Lairage Complex, Agege in line with the promise to increase meat production output, develop the red meat value chain and restructure the complex for improved operations. “ he said.

On road infrastructure, the governor explained that series of roads which include Marwa/Depot Road, Ijegun-Egba in Amuwo Odofin, the 500metres-long Imeke-Ajido Bridge in Badagry,Adisa Ajibulu in Oshodi, Adisa Balogun-Igboho Street, Alapere in Kosofe Local Government and signalization and junction improvement along the Lekki-Epe Expressway were completed while more are at various stages of construction.

The governor said the government also stepped up activities geared towards community policing to complement the police and other law enforcement agencies in the state by inaugurating the Board of the State’s Neighbourhood Safety Corps which will become operational before the end of this quarter.

“With our efforts, a very significant reduction in crime was recorded in the State during the yuletide season. We remain committed to a safe environment. Our expenditure on security has been fruitful thus far,” he said