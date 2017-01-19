Delta Uncovers 291 Over-aged Workers, 731 Ghost Workers on Verification Exercise

Palpable tension and fear of the unknown have gripped Delta State Civil Servants who recently were subjected to Verification Exercise. With the report summated on Wednesday to the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Committee, headed by DAME Patience Nkem Okwuofu had uncovered litany of age, Date of birth including other relevant documents, falsification by many of the workers who were invited for the screening exercise.

Confirming the report, the chairman of the Verification Exercise Committee, DAME Patience Nkem Okwuofu, disclose that out of 1,113 persons who were invited by the committee, 376 officers were cleared, whole 291 were discovered to be over due for retirement.

She explained that 731 names were found to fictitious o the list of workers in the state adding that he supposedly retired officers had been receiving salaries they ought not to have been receiving after they had reached the bar of their retirement.

But the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa while receiving the report, ordered the State Head of Service (HOS) to investigate suspects and ensure they brought to book.

His words, the state government will recover from the report I have with me here N1.9billion from public servants who fraudulently falsified their records of service and others, it is very sad and shocking, and I want the Head of Service to investigate suspects and bring them to books.

DAME Okwuofu had declared before Journalists “we uncovered lots of Date of birth, Employment documents, others falsified from many of the Civil Servants we invited for the screening, and we condemn the attitudes of those who aided and abet such disgraceful acts” disclosing that those who failed to appear before her committee would be removed from the payroll as directed by the Governor.

Governor Okowa had also bemoaned the alleged connivance of staff of Directorate of Establishment and Pension in the falsification of records, adding; “a lot of questions need answers from the Directorate of Establishment because these anomalies should not arise if they did not work creditably, those involved in these anomalies should be brought to book”.

On Civil Servants who cannot carry out their functions effectively due to ill-health, the Governor directed the Head of Service (HOS) Mr. Reginald Bayoko to liaise with the Ministry of Health to set up a Medical board to handle such cases, stressing; the verification exercise is not to witch hunt but to ensure that salaries are justifiably earned and only those who worked for it are paid.

The committee had also discovered that some staff on the pay roll who ought to have retired but, for the falsification of records and others whose date of birth were adjusted, were reversed to their verified dates and this, has resulted in the financial gains of N1,976,843,123,21.

Investigation revealed that virtually all the ministries in Asaba wore almost desolated offices as many of the civil servants, especially those allegedly affected by falsification were neither in their offices, nor within the premises.

A civil servant who did not want her name in the print said; “the air is blowing fast, so many things have been uncovered, there is trouble, many of the suspects will go to jail”.