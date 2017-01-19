Minister Reassures Nigeria Will Exit Recession In 2017

The Minister of Budget and National planning Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma has reassured Nigerians that the country would exit the current economic recession in 2017.

According to information made available to LEADERSHIP, Sen. Udoma made the call during a courtesy visit to his office by the team of the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors led by its President Mrs. Mercy Iortyer.

Udoma emphasized that the 2017 budget is designed to achieve stability, get the country out of economic recession, and set the platform for economic growth in the coming years.

According to him, “the thrust of the Federal Government’s recovery plan is to diversify the economy, strengthen the agricultural production base and its value chain in order to achieve self sufficiency in food production, intensify infrastructural development, create the enabling environment for manufacturing, create jobs, stabilize and strengthen the value of the Naira”.

The Minister said Government is prioritizing infrastructural development, which is evident in the 2017 budgetary allocations especially for road construction, airports rehabilitation, as well as power and rail infrastructure.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue to work closely with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, particularly in the areas of capacity building, costing of government projects, sustained monitoring and evaluation to ensure that Government, achieves value for money in the implementation of her National development plans.