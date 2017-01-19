No Card Reader For Oyo LG Poll – OYSIEC

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, (OYSIEC) declared that card readers will not be deployed for the local government election slated for next month in the state.

But the commission assured that the adverse consequences of the global economic crisis will not in any way affect the conduct of free, fair and credible local government elections

Speaking at a press conference on the forthcoming pools into the thirty-three LGs and thirty-five Local Council Development Areas (LCDA’s) in the state, Chairman of the commission, Mr. Olajide Ajeigbe assured that the updated voters list of as compiled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC would be used for the election

The Commission which claimed that all the financial requirements for the February 11 election, as requested from the state government had been received and wee being expended appropriately

Ajeigbe said the election would hold in the existing 4, 783 polling points in the 351 wards as recognized by INEC in the state

Justifying the non usage of card readers, the OYSIEC boss said the use of card reader is not within the purview of the commission and more so, it is to avoid issues and challenges usually associated with the usage of the technology

He added that the laws guiding the conduct of LG pools in the country has not made provision for the use of card readers for elections

“It is important to said that Oyo State, as a member of the Nigerian Community, cannot be insulated from the adverse consequences of the global economic crisis. We however wish to assure all stakeholders and citizens that these situations will not in any way affect the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

“We do not lack anything whatsoever we have requested for what we needed for the election, we have gotten it and it is been expended appropriately.

“The commission has been taking necessary steps towards a successful and credible election. We have met with the leaders of the political parties, non-governmental organisations like National Orientation Agency and Security outfits like the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Army, State Security Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps,” he said.

He disclosed that there would be restriction of movements for the period of the election, Ajeigbe added that adequate training will be provided for the personnel that would be deployed for the election

He however said the Commission had been taking necessary steps towards a successful and credible election by meeting with the leaders of the political parties, non-governmental organisations and security outfits

He further explained that the Commission had also gone round the 33 LGs and 35 LCDAs to inspect the various offices of the commission and ascertain their level of preparedness towards ensuring a free, fair and credible poll

He appealed to all the relevant stakeholders especially political parties and candidates to cooperate with the commission in order to achieve a good result in the interest of the people and the state at large.