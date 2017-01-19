2-year-old Child Died In Lagos Fire

A 2- year old child was Thursday killed in a fire incident which razed a two bed-room apartment on a three story building located at 11 Atan road, Nathan Street in Ojuelegba area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the child died after inhaling the smoke that covered the apartment as a result of the fire incident.

Residents said the fire incident which started around 6 am was caused by spark from a wire connected to the electricity generator, while the owner of the apartment, his two wives and five children were inside house.

Neighbors said the family who hail from Kebbi State just moved into the apartment last December, saying their intervention saved the other members of the family as the door to the apartment were pulled down before they could gain access to the flat to rescue the family and put off the fire.

The Chairman of the Community Development Association, Mr. Abayomi Balogun told journalists that all the occupants of the apartment including a man, his wife and five children were unconscious when they were brought out from the house.

“They were rushed to the General Hospital in Marina where doctors confirmed one of them, a child dead while the others were admitted. On our way to the hospital three of them regain their consciousness,” Balogun said.

An official of the Lagos State Fire Service who confirmed the incident said it was only a child that died in the fire incident.