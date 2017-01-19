Edo CJ Reviews 983 Cases, Frees Physically Challenged, 5 Others

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Cromwell Idahosa Thursday reviewed 983 cases of Awaiting Trial Inmates at the Oko Medium Prison absorbing a physically challenged and 5 others of their crimes.

Justice Idahosa who said the visit was part of requirements to finalise his retirement from service commended judges of criminal division for their proficiency in handling cases and sued the immediate review of bail conditions which at times are severe to those accused of any criminality.

While reviewing the cases from the Magistrate courts, District Customary Courts, High Courts, and Criminal Courts, Justice Idahosa expressed disaffection with the way some cases are handled and discharged one Obama Adamu a physically challenged who has been in jail for four years and one month.

He said there was no point allowing a deaf, dumb and blind man to remain in the prison for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery when the case was stalled as a result of his condition.

Obama, who is among the 5 others who have been in jail for 5 to 8 years for various crimes and their cases has been met with some challenges.

Idahosa however urged the Prison authority to contact the family of Obama immediately so that proper care suitable can be given to him.

The Chief Judge also expressed discontent with the case of one Odion Peter, who has spent 6 years, 10 months in jail and has never been arraigned before any court.

Describing the visit as one that has killed the tension among the inmates who were hopeful that their cases will one day be reviewed, the Deputy Controller of Oko Prisons, Evboeruan Godwin disclosed that they have requested logistic support from the Chief Judge and commended him for setting up a criminal court which has ensure speedy trial and decongestion of the prisons.

“I have requested for the Chief Judge to assist us in our logistic problem and we also commended him for creating a criminal court which ensures speedy trials for the inmates and justice is been dispensed immediately which has led to prison decongestion”. He said.