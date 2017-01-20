US Inauguration: Trump Prepares To Take Oath

Donald Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power that encapsulates American democracy even in politically divisive times.

Trump, President Barack Obama and their families are at the Capitol as the inauguration ceremony is underway.

The traditions of the day began unfolding early Friday morning. Trump and his family attended a private worship service at St. John’s Church, known as the church of presidents. The Obamas greeted Trump and soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump at the North Portico of the White House before hosting them for tea.

Obama left the White House for the final time as president, riding alongside Trump to Capitol Hill.

Earlier in the morning, Obama wrote a letter to Trump and left it on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, as outgoing presidents typically do for their successors. As Obama left the Oval Office for the final time, he was asked if he had any words for the American people. “Thank you,” Obama said.

