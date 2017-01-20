Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
PDP: Defected Lawmakers Will Pay Political Price – Makarfi
Obasanjo Urges Nigerian Leaders To Emulate Him, Jonathan
PDP Congratulates Trump, Calls For Collaboration
Why We Chose Fayose As Chairman Of PDP Govs Forum – Gov Dickson
Home / News / World / US Inauguration: Trump Prepares To Take Oath
trump-to-take-oath-of-office

US Inauguration: Trump Prepares To Take Oath

— Jan 20, 2017 5:51 pm | Leave a comment

Donald Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power that encapsulates American democracy even in politically divisive times.

Trump, President Barack Obama and their families are at the Capitol as the inauguration ceremony is underway.

The traditions of the day began unfolding early Friday morning. Trump and his family attended a private worship service at St. John’s Church, known as the church of presidents. The Obamas greeted Trump and soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump at the North Portico of the White House before hosting them for tea.

Obama left the White House for the final time as president, riding alongside Trump to Capitol Hill.

Earlier in the morning, Obama wrote a letter to Trump and left it on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, as outgoing presidents typically do for their successors. As Obama left the Oval Office for the final time, he was asked if he had any words for the American people. “Thank you,” Obama said.

CNN

 

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5664

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns