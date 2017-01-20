Nigerian News from Leadership News
NUJ Cautions Against Attempt To Gag The Media

The National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Abdulwaheed Odusile has described as unhealthy and undemocratic the recent arrest of Premium Times Publisher, Dapo Olurunyomi and Judiciary Reporter Evelyn Okaku by the police.

In a statement on Friday signed by national secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman (Walin Shadalafiya) it stated that, “the president had said, the Union has repeatedly cautioned that threats and attacks against the media are aimed at inducing fear and self censorship.

“These are the basic strategies of authoritarian regimes and not democracies like Nigeria.”

He said, “The recourse sometimes to fierce and lethal counter reactions to reports by journalists who would challenge the status quo or reveal discomfiting truths would not augur well for this nation which is seeking rebranding, he cautioned.

He noted that “In a democracy, it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies and the Police to ensure that the media are protected to perform their duties without let or hindrance, Comrade Odusile noted, stressing that a free press is the foundation of a vibrant democracy.”

The NUJ President called on all groups or individuals who are aggrieved because of any report from the media to seek redress in a court of law rather than resorting to self-help or detailing the Police to intimidate journalists.

He urged that”Those who attack or threaten journalists must be held accountable for their acts and called on Government to take necessary steps to ensure that journalists report freely.”

