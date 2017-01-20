Ebonyi Council Election Scheduled For April 22

The Chairman Ebonyi State Independent Election Commission (EBSIEC), Barr Jossy Eze yesterday said the Commission have concluded plans to conduct a successful and transparent Local government election in the 13 LGA’s and 171 electoral wards across the state.

Briefing journalist in Abakaliki, the commission Chairman announced that the sale of forms into the different political offices would commence from 22nd of this month while party primaries is slated to also commence the same day and end on 20th of next month.

Barr Eze also announced the commencement of electioneering campaign by political parties to start tomorrow adding that Councillorship candidate would pay the sum of N100,000 while Chairmanship candidates would pay N500,000 each.

According to him, submission of list of candidates nominated by registered political parties on EBSIEC form 2 would commence from next tomorrow and end on the 2nd of next month.

Barr Eze stated that political campaigns would end by 12 midnight 20th of April 2017.

In an interview with the All Progressives Congress APC State Chairman, Hon Ben Nwobashi, he said that the party would participate in the forthcoming council election stressing that the party would use the election to stamp its feet in the state.

He called on the electoral body to ensure transparency, free and fair process before, during and after the election.

Meanwhile, The State Governor, Chief David Umahi also yesterday signed into law the electoral act, presented to it by the State House of Assembly.

Gov Umahi in his speech commended the lawmakers for speedy passage of the law, stating that it was in tandem with the electoral law.

“Now the ball is now on the state Independent electoral commission (EBSIEC), to blow the whistle and stipulate the schedule of operation.

Umahi urged the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to convey meetings with stakeholders of the various local governments, in order to hear the wishes of the people.

He charged the lawmakers to intensify their roles in the implementation of oversight functions on ministries, department and agencies.

The law brings to 20 total number of laws the House of Assembly has so far passed in the last 19 months since its inauguration in June 2015.

The speaker of the house Hon Francis Nwifuru who made the disclosure at the executive council chambers abakaliki the state capital on the occasion of the presentation of the electoral and other related matters law 001 of 2017 to the governor for assent said that 11 laws were passed in 2015, 8 in 2016 and one law in January 2017.

He said that the law stipulates the regulation of local government election, and the repeal of open ballot system system and other obnoxious provisions in the previous law.

“All the defects in the previous law have been taken care of and corrected and the aim is to enthrone a formidable election that will protect the interest of the people,” he said.

“The laws we have so far made have impacted positively on the lives of the people, and assured of harmonious relationship with the executive.