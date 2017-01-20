Police Arrest 3 For Alleged Murder Of Herdsman In Delta

The police in Delta State, have arrested three persons (names withheld) at Umuseti Community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State, in connection with the alleged murder of a herdsman, Haruna Mohammed. Haruna Mohammed was reportedly shot dead at Emu-Ebendo community in the council area on December 22, 2016 by suspected cattle rustlers who allegedly dumped his body in a fish pond.

It will be recalled that the assailants had also shot and slaughtered two cows belonging to the herdsman in a bush behind an uncompleted petrol station in Emu-Ebendo community.

Confirming the arrest yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said the suspects were apprehended at Umuseti “after a sustained intelligence gathering” by a combined team of the police at Abbi division and men of the local vigilante team.

“The case is under investigation and as soon as we are through, the suspects would be arraigned in court,” he said. Meanwhile, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has struck out a defamation suit instituted by Mr. Paul Eduoizor against Mr. C.K. Ogbogu and First Bank of Nigeria Plc following the death of the first defendant before judgment was delivered.

Justice Marshal Umuokoro, sitting in an Asaba High Court also found the claimant liable to pay the second defendant (First Bank of Nigeria Plc) the total sum of N3.33,133.66 (Three Million six hundred and thirty-thousand one hundred and thirty three naira and sixty six kobo) in a counter claim suit in the same case. Striking out the defamation suit, Justice Umuokoro held that the learned defense counsel to the second defendant admitted in the open court and in the presence of counsel to the claimant “that the first defendant is dead and burial ceremony concluded two weeks ago. This is the burial notice.” He held that in the absence of any contrary evidence about the fact that C.K. Ogbogu is dead, he came to the inevitable conclusion that C.K. Ogbogu as the first defendant is dead.

Citing copious judicial authorities, the Chief Judge held that in a defamation suit of this nature, the action suffered abatement and therefore the action of the claimant against the first and second defendants founded in defamation died the day C.K. Ogbogu died and it is deemed abated and ended.

On the suit of counter claim by the second defendant, evidence was led to the effect that the claimant lodged a cheque of N300,000 issued by Shell SPDC West Multi-Purpose Cooperative through a deposit slip and filling the teller, he wrote N300,000 in words but three million in figures and his account was erroneously credited with N3,000,000. Following this, he issued several cheques worth more than the value of the N300,000 in excess of credits standing on his account.

Rather than paying back the excess of N2.7 million of the second defendant, he started issuing cheque which he knew he did not earn as admitted under cross examination that he was not paid any gratuity.

Also, a middle-Aged man identified Monday Eboh has been arrested around Cable Point in Asaba, Delta State for allegedly stealing a handset belonging to a trader, (name withheld).

It was learnt that the suspect was nabbed by operatives of Asaba Vigilant outfit who acted on a Tip-Off but Mr. Nnamdi Chukwuedo Chairman of the Vigilante outfit who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he was arrested where he was about selling the handset, adding that he had been handed over to the police for further prosecution.