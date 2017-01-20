Warning Strike: NMA Intercedes As FG Sacks Resident Doctors— Jan 20, 2017 10:02 pm | Leave a comment
The Nigerian Medical Association has advised the Federal Government to tread the path of peace in its effort to address the issue of industrial action embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
Barely 24 hours after the NARD announced commencement of seven days warning strike to press home its demands, the Federal Government in a circular with Ref. No. DHS/828/T/199 dated January 19, 2017 directed that Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals employ new doctors to replace Resident Doctors who are not on their duty posts.
Resident Doctors are calling on the Federal Government to make “ immediate payment of the outstanding salary arrears percentages or shortfalls to certain medical centers,
“Forthwith stop all attempts to remove relativity between the salary of doctors and other health workers as well stop all moves to revert/reverse skipping for doctors,
“Release white papers on residency training programme including payment of full salary and pension deduction cum remittance”, among others.
However, the move did not go down well with the federal government, hence the directive to sack striking doctors
In a move to intervene, the NMA President, Prof Mike Ogirima in a statement urged the federal government to withdraw the circular for the sake of industrial peace while urging the federal government to “urgently and decisively deal with the saboteurs of government policies within the Federal Ministry of Health.”
NMA further called on Nigerians to prevail on officials of the ministry of health not to further endanger the health of Nigerians by taking rash decisions in the period of recession.
Part of the statement reads, “while still looking forward to an amicable resolution of the germane issues raised, the NMA demands immediate withdrawal of the threats as contained in the circular no. DHS/828/T/199 of January 19, 2017 issued by the Director of Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health to Chief Medical Doctors of Federal tertiary Hospitals to employ temporary doctors to replace the members of NARD who are currently on a warning strike to press home their unmet demands.”
