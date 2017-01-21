Nigerian News from Leadership News
Acting President, Osinbajo Returns From Davos

Jan 21, 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinabjo, yesterday returned to the country from Davos, where he attended this year’s World Economic Forum.

He has formerly assumed office as President but in acting capacity.

LEADERSHIP recalls that  President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom yesterday transfered the powers of his office to Osinbajo.

A tweet from Osinbajo’s spokesperson. Mr. Laolu Akande on his handle ‏@akandeoj last night stated that the Vice President received updates on the political situation in The Gambia where Nigerians were deployed on peace keeping.

He was equally briefed by the a couple of cabinet members.

He tweet read: “VP Osinbajo on return to Abuja receives update & briefings on the situation in Gambia & also briefings from a number of cabinet ministers”.

Earlier, the Acting President was in Ibadan, Oyo State where he had some undisclosed engagements.

