Nigerian Air Force Still Respects Human Rights During Operations

What happened during the week when an Air Force plane bombed civilians at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State, is unfortunate. A responsible and responsive leadership of the Force is already looking into that and any comment on it would be presumptuous and subjudicial. Needless to say that some persons have latched onto the unfortunate incident to blacklist our gallant officers who have been on the battlefield for years.

I daresay auxiliary to their fundamental responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the nation, the armed forces have always been involved in internal security operations to prevent a total collapse and restore law and order. The deployment of military personnel has become imperative in the face of ideological insurgency, economic militancy and communal clashes.

However, each time the military is called upon to take up such additional responsibilities, there are concerns in some quarters that they enjoy an excessively full privilege to use brute force on both the antagonists and innocent citizens without being called to order by the government or restrained by the military high command. In almost any military operation – whether it is the United States evasion of Iraq, the Russia’s activities in Syria or the Nigeria army’s counter insurgency operations in Sambisa Forest – there are voices complaining about disrespect for human rights and international humanitarian law norms. Local and international rights groups often cite and release what to them are compelling evidence proving that military personnel violate rules of engagement in the course of their peace-giving and peace-keeping operations.

In 2012, human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, released a report titled, “Nigeria: Trapped in the Circle of Violence”, wherein it stated that, “The situation of violence and insecurity for Nigerians intensified, with at least 1,000 people killed in attacks by Islamist armed group Boko Haram in central and northern Nigeria. ”The report was highly scathing of the conduct of the security forces accusing them of a number of violations. Similar reports were released by other organisations.

Indeed, events in countries such as Syria, Iraq, Yemen and South Sudan show that globalisation has increased the demand for international action in internal conflicts. In the case of Nigeria, where Boko Haram terrorist activities have claimed over 6000 lives in the complex terrain of the northeast, the involvement of the Nigerian Air Force became inevitablein order to accelerate the restoration of lasting peace to the area.

It was against this backdrop that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, upon his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, promised to uphold the rights of civilians by ensuring that his men respect internationally sanctioned rules of engagement. This, he said, was important to retain the trust of the Nigerian people. “There are three principles of our ethics: re-assuring the populace that we are its servants, not its masters; gaining the trust of the people by demonstrating our capability, competence, readiness and reliability; and establishing a communication strategy which keeps the people informed about both deliberate and measured exercise of violence in the interest of the nation,” Air Marshal Abubakar said, adding that “These ethical standards have always guided my personnel in carrying out our operations.”

There is no gainsaying that just as the visibility and effectiveness of air operations have improved tremendously since 2015, the perception of the Nigerian Air Force as partners in peace has also improved since Abubakar became the Chief of Air Staff. Positive results after airstrike interventions were intensified in the northeast have been prompt and sustained.

There have been significantly measurable gains acknowledged by the larger percentage of the Nigerian people, irrespective of socio-political divides. The Air Force understands now than ever before that protecting the rights of ordinary people in the affected areasof operation is what often leads to the heavy scrutiny all internal security operations are exposed to. Thus, it has conducted itself with utmost care and respect for civilian populations. For instance, recently,when the threat on Arepo, a suburb of the commercial capital city of Lagos where militants raided recently, was becoming unbearable, the Air Force responded by carrying out airstrikes. It proved effective, as the threat of making such a commercial nerve insecure was neutralised, and, without any violation of the rights of innocent residents of the community.

The air chief further affirmed his respect for human rights when he stated, during a roundtable conveyed in August to share ideas with senior journalists, that although the Air Force was going to commence operations in the Niger Delta,“We are not going to bomb the Niger Delta. We are going to protect the people and oil and gas infrastructure.”

Military personnel deployed to counter insurrections are duty-bound to understand that there are basic international humanitarian principles expected to be respected. Flouting such norms could lead to the designation of the situation as an armed conflict, which could trigger a full-fledged war crime. While comprehensive coverage of both human rights and international humanitarian law norms during military intervention should be guaranteed, the greater duty of securing the lives of innocent civilians is paramount. Admittedly, human right principles can only be fully guaranteed at times of peace. However, the Nigerian Air Force, under the leadership of the Chief of Air Staff,has severally demonstrated its understanding that the rule of law must guide the actions of the security forces.

The unfortunate incidence in Rann involving a NAF plane would ultimately be a painful one to the NAF leadership. This is moreso considering the enormous efforts it has demostrated towards the welfare of IDPs.

The NAF has recently embarked on a monthly voluntary contribution by its personnel for the support of the IDPs. Its officers according to Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff are making both monetary and relief material donations for the IDPs in the North East. This is unprecedented as such has never been undertaken by any military organisation in Nigeria and Africa, that personnel would be so concerned to the welfare needs of the displaced persons to embark on such an unquantifiable humanitarian gesture.

The same air force have been conducting medical outreach programmes for the IDPs in the NE. This is apart from the establishment of emergency hospitals in the insurgents ravaged area.

Many IDPs have been undergoing free treatments from Air Force hospitals in Maiduguri, Yola, Abuja and other NAF hospitals.

The incidence of accidental bombing at Rann by Air Force fighter jets is sad and could not have been a deliberate plan against those they have vowed to defend and have demostrated variously to cater for their welfare.

It was recently learnt that the Nigerian Air Force has offered its services to partner with the Presidential Committee on North East initiative for the rebuilding of the region at no cost. The capacity of the airforce to de involved in the rebuilding of the NE can never be in doubt owing to the quality of its educations, hospitals and accommodations all around its barracks.