The Gambia: Jammeh Finally Agrees To Hand Over

Yayah Jammeh has agreed to stand down. This news comes after West African leaders on a visit to the state house, put pressure on him, in one last attempt to step down.

The newly elected president, Adama Barrow, has said Yahya Jammeh will step down and leave the country.

Adama Barrow had previously made the announcement on Twitter, after hours of talks aimed at persuading Mr Jammeh to recognise the result of the presidential election.

Barrow had sought refuge in Senegal after Jammeh had refused to step down, declaring a state of emergency. Barrow was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in Senegal on Thursday.

His authenticity as president has been recognised internationally, after he won last month’s elections.

Meanwhile, the Gambia’s chief of defence forces Ousmane Badjie had already pledged his allegiance to the country’s new president, Barrow yesterday,Friday.