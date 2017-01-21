Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
PDP: Defected Lawmakers Will Pay Political Price – Makarfi
Obasanjo Urges Nigerian Leaders To Emulate Him, Jonathan
PDP Congratulates Trump, Calls For Collaboration
Why We Chose Fayose As Chairman Of PDP Govs Forum – Gov Dickson
Home / News / PDP Congratulates Trump, Calls For Collaboration

PDP Congratulates Trump, Calls For Collaboration

— Jan 21, 2017 7:45 am | Leave a comment

The people’s Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has urged the newly elected president of the United state of America, Donald J. Trump to show greater interest in the development of Democracy in Nigeria and indiaspora. This is coming after theinauguration of the president elect, Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United State of American.

Senator Ahmed Makarfi who on behalf of all the Organs of the Party warmly congratulates the President said “His victory at the Election and subsequent Inauguration as the President of America has demonstrated that courage, dedication and doggedness pay in the end. We salute the American people for making the right choice and believe that he will take America to greater heights given his success in business.

The People’s Democratic Party chairman, Makarfi further added that “the PDP family admires President Trump as a great leader and hopehe will show enormous interest in the development of democracy in Nigeria and Africa in general as well as Nigeria’s economic development. He said “The PDP nurtured democracy in Nigeria from 1999 – 2015, the longest in the democratic dispensation since her Independence in 1960. However,

the current situation in Nigeria is a complete reversal of all theachievements of the PDP”.

The party also call for cordial relationship between its party and the president elect so as to rescue African from tendencies of ictatorship.

 

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5664

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns