Armed Men Invades Edo PDP Rep Candidate Resident In Benin

Armed Men Invades Edo PDP Rep Candidate Resident In Benin

Jan 21, 2017 6:39 pm

Three armed men in the wee hours of Friday morning invaded the resident of  Edo Peoples Democratic Party Candidate  and a former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Comrade Jude Imagwe.

This is coming barely one week after Imagwe emerged the PDP candidate to contest the vacant seat against the All Progressive Congress APC, candidate, Hon Johnson Oghuma.

The three armed were said to have  gained access into his Etete resident located in the Government Reservation Area after scaling his perimeter fence however their mission was aborted when the security guide raised an alarm as they fled.

Imagwe who was at home at the time   had relocated to Estako federal constituency to campaign ahead the 28th January bye election  election.

His security guide who identified himself as Eugene said he woke up  from sleep when he heard the sound of the invaders when they jumped  into the compound at about 3am.

” When I heard the sound of movement within the compound I came out and saw 3 men carrying cutlasses  and sticks hiding behind the back apartment, so I quickly sneaked  open the dog cage and raised an alarm before they flee through the same point they gain access into the compound.

As at the time of filing this report Imagwe could not be contacted for comment over the incident.

