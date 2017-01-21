Policemen Shot 2 UNIOSUN Students

Tragedy struck in Osogbo on Saturday when two students of Osun State university were allegedly shot by security agents.

The students, Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao were allegedly shot by some policemen from the headquarters of Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The policemen who were said to be on the trail of those involved in internet fraud also known as Yahoo-Yahoo (YY) around Oke-Baale attacked the suspects.

The struggle for survival was said to be responsible for the accidental discharge that hit the students.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye who confirmed the incident and disclosed that the policemen have been arrested and detained.

The CP who said he has not ascertained gun shot however said he has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter

and cautioned the students of the institution not to take laws into

their hands.

He also assured the people of Osogbo of their safety.

The VC, Professor Labode Popoola said the students were exposed to

danger because they were living off campus since the institution is

non-residential.

He said there are efforts to build hostels and ensure that student live where they could be properly monitored and supervised.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Osogbo for treatment.