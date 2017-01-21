2019: Eket People Drums Support for Gov Emmanuel Re-election

Ahead of the 2019 general election, campaigns for re-election of Governor Udom Emmanuel the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholder and leaders of thought, from Eket Senatorial District during a meeting at the weekend threw their weight behind Governor Emmanuel, as their sole candidate for the 2019 Governorship election in the State and passed voted of confidence on the governor’s administration.

At a meeting attended by a cross section of leaders including present and past political office holders, elders, women and youth groups, socio-political organizations, among others from the 12 Local Government Areas that make up the Eket Senatorial District.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting noted that other governors from the two other Senatorial Districts, namely Uyo and Ikot Ekpene had served two terms respectively; hence it is only fair, just and equitable that Governor Emmanuel be supported to run for two terms, too.

The meeting thanked the two Senatorial Districts for their patriotic and far-sighted endorsements given recently to Governor Emmanuel to run for a second term saying such initiative will ensure social justice and strengthen the fabric of Akwa Ibom unity.

“Given the overwhelming current of opinion in the State that Eket Senatorial District should occupy the governorship seat for eight (8) years, after which the position moves to Uyo Senatorial District, we, the stakeholders and leaders of thought in Eket Senatorial District hereby throw our weight behind His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for a second term in office.

“With Governor Udom Emmanuel’s excellent scorecard as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, it is quite appropriate that he be encouraged to run for another term so that he can fully utilize the opportunities he has created to further develop Akwa Ibom State”, the communique stated.

The meeting noted with satisfaction Governor Emmanuel’s commitment towards strengthening the unity of the people by reaching out to broad segments of the State through an all-inclusive approach to governance towards actualization of the Dakkada (arise) philosophy of the government.

The people expressed disappointment the defection of Senator Nelson Effiong from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) noting that the defection was without consultation with the Eket Senatorial District, his constituent.

“His action is uncharitable and unaccepted to the senatorial district. This defection does not affect in anyway the position and strength of the party in the senatorial district and the desire of the Governor and support of the people to run for the second term”, the stakeholders declared.

The district called for more of support from the people of the state and Nigerians for the Governor so that he can actualize his good intentions for Akwa Ibom people.

Commenting on the Governor’s achievements, the meeting said the Governor has so far initiated and even completed many laudable projects and sustained a high momentum in governance, even in this difficult economic period.

“His Excellency has not only maintained the State’s free education policy but has also addressed aggressively the challenges of infrastructure in the educational sector. Many schools are undergoing renovation while the Akwa Ibom State University has recorded increase in the number of accredited courses.

“A number of hospitals have been fully renovated or are undergoing renovation to boost the healthcare system. Worthy of note are the numerous road projects His Excellency has initiated, completed or are ongoing.

“His undaunted drive to industrialize the State is evident in the revamping of Peacock Paints Limited in Etinan while the Coconut Refinery, the Metering Company, Ibom Deep Seaport and others are in various stages of actualization. There are promises fulfilled.

“His Excellency has held passionately to his five-point agenda of Job Creation, Poverty Alleviation, Wealth Creation, Economic & Political Inclusion, Infrastructural Consolidation & Expansion. Like the planting of a seed, we are beginning to see the fruits. We commend His Excellency for maintaining focus in Governance”, the people posited.

The gathering equally noted the tragedy caused by the collapse of Reigners’ Bible Church building in Uyo last December and condoled with the families of those who died in the unfortunate incident.

The stakeholders commended State Governor for promptly leading rescue operations after the incident, even when he himself was in the building when it collapsed.