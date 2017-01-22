Kebbi Judgment Signals Reconciliation, Unity In PDP – Sheriff

Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that a court judgment between opposing camps of the PDP in Kebbi state is a sign of reconciliation and unity in the party at large.

A statement by acting spokesman in Sheriff’s camp,

Hon. Bernard Mikko, said that the judgment, “Nigerians will recall

that the PDP chairman in Kebbi state, Alh Ali Bagudo was challenged by Alh. Musa Ibrahim Dan Illela in suit no. KB/HC/8/2016 in the State High Court, Birnin Kebbi.

“In the said suit, the presiding judge, declined to grant the reliefs

sort by Alh Musa Ibrahim Dan Illela as the PDP state chairman and affirmed the authenticity of the state EXCO under the chairmanship of Alh Ali Bagudo.”

Sheriff’s PDP further declared that there is no victor, nor vanquished in the now concluded legal tussle that seemingly divided the party in Kebbi within factional lines.

“It”s hoped that the electorate in Kebbi will now be in better position to solidly identify with the PDP to build the hopes of a despondent electorate that have been taken for granted with empty promises and dashed hopes by the ruling political party.”

He urged all the aggrieved members to unite and work for the success of the party in other to take over the government house in Birnin Kebbi.