Osinbajo , Eboe- Osuji ,Other Legal Luminaries For Lagos Legal Summit



Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji of the International Criminal Court are amongst the legal luminaries expected to converge on Lagos for a 2-Day Summit on administration of Justice.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, who revealed this to journalists, said the summit would bring together Stakeholders in the Justice system to discuss and proffer solutions to improve the sector.

According to him, the summit, organised by the Ministry of Justice, with the theme “Contemporary Trends; Catalysts for Justice Sector Reform in Lagos State”, is a platform for exchange of knowledge and ideas among stakeholders.

He said 25 notable speakers drawn from within and outside the country are expected to feature at the event, adding that the sessions prepared for the Summit will consist of Plenary, Panelist discussions, a host of deep interactive sessions as well as robust discussions addressing the most topical issues in Justice administration.

Kazeem explained that there is the need to continue to update our laws and policies in order to create an enabling environment for investors and tourists, and the best way to do this is through contributions and participation of stakeholders.

Dignitaries expected at the summit include the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, who is the Keynote Speaker, while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is the Special Guest of Honour.

Other participants include the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye; Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji of the International Criminal Court; Aare Afe Babalola SAN; Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN; Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, and Mr. Fola Arthur- Worrey.