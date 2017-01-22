Jammeh’s Ouster: Dogara Commends PMB, ECOWAS Leaders — Jan 22, 2017 6:42 pm | Leave a comment
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the role they played in averting major political crisis in the Gambi
Dogara in a statement noted that President Buhari and other ECOWAS presidents have averted a major political crisis that could have engulfed the entire West African sub region.
According to Dogara, the leaders deployed diplomacy backed with potential military action to compel former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power to President Adama Barrow.
“The leaders have demonstrated their readiness and strong resolve to defend democracy on the continent.”
“This would send strong signal to the world that democracy has come to stay in Africa. There is no room any longer for tyrants and dictators in the continent”, he said.
The speaker maintained that inspite of any misgivings about democracy and it’s impact on the lives of the people, it still remains the best form of government and that “The will of the people and the consent of the governed remains the only basis of any government.”
Dogara said that the task ahead of African leaders is to fashion ways of making the system better to deliver the greatest good to the greater number of people in order to enthrone good government, defeat poverty, engender patriotism and trust in the democratic system of government.
Latest Posts
-
4:34 am
Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects
— Comment
-
4:29 am
FG Committed To Quick Dispensation Of Justice – Mohammed
— Comment
-
4:29 am
Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman
— Comment
-
4:25 am
Nigerians In UK Condemn PMB’s Death Rumour
— Comment
-
4:23 am
Prevent Boko Haram From Regrouping, UN Tells Military Task Force
— Comment
-
4:21 am
Banks To Restore ATMs In Borno Military Barracks
— Comment
-
4:19 am
Osinbajo , Eboe- Osuji ,Other Legal Luminaries For Lagos Legal Summit
— Comment
-
4:15 am
Lagos Begins Implementation Of Child Protection Policy
— Comment
-
4:10 am
APC, PDP And The Battle To Unseat Ekweremadu
— Comment
-
4:09 am
$2.1bn Arms Deal Scandal: I Have No Case With EFCC – Ex-MILAD
— Comment
Poll
Photo Gallery
His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo During The Press Conference At The World Economic Forum In Dovas, Switzerland
Exchange Rate
Leadership Community Login
Daily Columns
-
MondayDMO And Buhari’s Plan To Exit Recession by BY Wale Suleiman Jan 23rd | Comments
For obvious reasons, recession is the most notorious economic parlance in the land today. No discussion comes up among Nigerians without the term creeping up as explanation for the current…
-
TuesdayArmy’s Frustration, Premium Times’ Sabotage by Bukar Raheem Jan 17th | Comments
Two angry letters later, the relationship between the Nigerian Army and online newspaper, Premium Times has taken on some clarity. They have both threatened to take legal actions against each…
-
WednesdayLegacy Of A Great Barack Hussein Obama by Hannatu Musawa Jan 18th | Comments
President Barack Hussein Obama, the 44th President of the United States of America would be leaving office in a couple of days. The first African-American to be elected president often…
-
ThursdayThe Uniqueness In 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by By Uche John Madu Jan 19th | Comments
We do not know this hero’s name. We do not know where he was born. We do not know where he lived and when he chose to leave the comfort…
-
FridayA Memory Of America On Obama’s Last Day by Azubuike Ishiekwene Jan 20th | Comments
The unusual thing about the United States of America (USA) is that everything is unusual. If there was still a doubt, the election of Donald J. Trump, who takes office…
-
SaturdayHow We’ll Know If Trump Is Making America Great Again by Scott Lanman Jan 21st | Comments
Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign refrain will become the driving vision of the federal government when the billionaire developer takes the oath of office as president. But how…
-
SundayThe Suspended Corporate Governance Code And Government’s Relationship With Religious Organisations by The Will Jan 22nd | Comments
Controversies were recently generated by the Corporate Governance Code by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, enforced by the now ousted Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr. Jim Obazee.…