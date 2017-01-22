FRSC, Transport Union Collaborate On Road Safety

In line with the 2017 strategic goals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and in its determination to sustain the current level of collaboration with relevant road safety stakeholders in the country, for success of road safety campaign in the new year, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi paid advocacy visits to the leadership of some transport unions in the country.

Speaking during the advocacy visits, Oyeyemi stated that he decided to take the campaign to the union’s doorsteps in view of their strategic role in the success of road safety campaigns being embarked upon by the FRSC, and to specially thank them for the support the Corps received from them and their members during the 2016 end of year special patrol.

According to him, road safety is a shared responsibility, and FRSC as the custodian of road safety in the country was aware of the need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the collective efforts to achieve success in road safety campaigns.

Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the unions for working harmoniously with the FRSC in its determination to restore sanity on the nation’s highways, noting that without such partnership, it would be difficult for any organization to do it alone.

The Corps Marshal further stated that after reviewing last year’s operation, Management has noted with deep appreciation, the level of collaboration extended to the Corps by the relevant stakeholders, which led to the successes recorded in the operation.

He added that in sustaining the spirit of that collaboration, the FRSC is willing to work with the unions to further achieve the desired safety on the nation’s highways as the New Year commences.

In their various responses, the union leaders thanked the Corps Marshal for the visit which they described as a great honour to them. They further noted that with the visit and sincere commitment shown by the FRSC Management to sustain its collaboration with relevant stakeholders, they have no alternative but to continue to support all the road safety initiatives being promoted by the FRSC.