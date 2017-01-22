FRSC, Transport Union Collaborate On Road Safety— Jan 22, 2017 6:46 pm | Leave a comment
In line with the 2017 strategic goals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and in its determination to sustain the current level of collaboration with relevant road safety stakeholders in the country, for success of road safety campaign in the new year, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi paid advocacy visits to the leadership of some transport unions in the country.
Speaking during the advocacy visits, Oyeyemi stated that he decided to take the campaign to the union’s doorsteps in view of their strategic role in the success of road safety campaigns being embarked upon by the FRSC, and to specially thank them for the support the Corps received from them and their members during the 2016 end of year special patrol.
According to him, road safety is a shared responsibility, and FRSC as the custodian of road safety in the country was aware of the need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the collective efforts to achieve success in road safety campaigns.
Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the unions for working harmoniously with the FRSC in its determination to restore sanity on the nation’s highways, noting that without such partnership, it would be difficult for any organization to do it alone.
The Corps Marshal further stated that after reviewing last year’s operation, Management has noted with deep appreciation, the level of collaboration extended to the Corps by the relevant stakeholders, which led to the successes recorded in the operation.
He added that in sustaining the spirit of that collaboration, the FRSC is willing to work with the unions to further achieve the desired safety on the nation’s highways as the New Year commences.
In their various responses, the union leaders thanked the Corps Marshal for the visit which they described as a great honour to them. They further noted that with the visit and sincere commitment shown by the FRSC Management to sustain its collaboration with relevant stakeholders, they have no alternative but to continue to support all the road safety initiatives being promoted by the FRSC.
They further pledged to take the message of road safety to their message and ensure that they all install the speed limiters in their vehicles and adhere to minimum safety standards in their vehicles before the enforcement date, to avoid any inconveniences that could affect their smooth operation for non compliance with the rules.
Among the union leaders visited were the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Nazeem Yasin; The National President of Petroleum Tankers Division of the National Union of Petroleum and Gas (PTD-NUPENG), Otumba Salmon Akanni Oladiti and National President of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Kassim Ibrahim Bataiya.
Latest Posts
-
4:34 am
Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects
— Comment
-
4:29 am
FG Committed To Quick Dispensation Of Justice – Mohammed
— Comment
-
4:29 am
Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman
— Comment
-
4:25 am
Nigerians In UK Condemn PMB’s Death Rumour
— Comment
-
4:23 am
Prevent Boko Haram From Regrouping, UN Tells Military Task Force
— Comment
-
4:21 am
Banks To Restore ATMs In Borno Military Barracks
— Comment
-
4:19 am
Osinbajo , Eboe- Osuji ,Other Legal Luminaries For Lagos Legal Summit
— Comment
-
4:15 am
Lagos Begins Implementation Of Child Protection Policy
— Comment
-
4:10 am
APC, PDP And The Battle To Unseat Ekweremadu
— Comment
-
4:09 am
$2.1bn Arms Deal Scandal: I Have No Case With EFCC – Ex-MILAD
— Comment
Poll
Photo Gallery
His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo During The Press Conference At The World Economic Forum In Dovas, Switzerland
Exchange Rate
Leadership Community Login
Daily Columns
-
MondayDMO And Buhari’s Plan To Exit Recession by BY Wale Suleiman Jan 23rd | Comments
For obvious reasons, recession is the most notorious economic parlance in the land today. No discussion comes up among Nigerians without the term creeping up as explanation for the current…
-
TuesdayArmy’s Frustration, Premium Times’ Sabotage by Bukar Raheem Jan 17th | Comments
Two angry letters later, the relationship between the Nigerian Army and online newspaper, Premium Times has taken on some clarity. They have both threatened to take legal actions against each…
-
WednesdayLegacy Of A Great Barack Hussein Obama by Hannatu Musawa Jan 18th | Comments
President Barack Hussein Obama, the 44th President of the United States of America would be leaving office in a couple of days. The first African-American to be elected president often…
-
ThursdayThe Uniqueness In 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by By Uche John Madu Jan 19th | Comments
We do not know this hero’s name. We do not know where he was born. We do not know where he lived and when he chose to leave the comfort…
-
FridayA Memory Of America On Obama’s Last Day by Azubuike Ishiekwene Jan 20th | Comments
The unusual thing about the United States of America (USA) is that everything is unusual. If there was still a doubt, the election of Donald J. Trump, who takes office…
-
SaturdayHow We’ll Know If Trump Is Making America Great Again by Scott Lanman Jan 21st | Comments
Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign refrain will become the driving vision of the federal government when the billionaire developer takes the oath of office as president. But how…
-
SundayThe Suspended Corporate Governance Code And Government’s Relationship With Religious Organisations by The Will Jan 22nd | Comments
Controversies were recently generated by the Corporate Governance Code by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, enforced by the now ousted Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr. Jim Obazee.…