buhari

PMB Congratulates Chinese On New Year

— Jan 22, 2017 9:54 pm | Leave a comment

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday congratulated the Chinese community in Nigeria and worldwide on the Chinese Lunar New Year which begins on January 28.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement  that Buhari had sent the congratulatory message before he proceeded on a short vacation on Thursday.

The president noted that China had made a series of social and economic achievements during the past few decades.

He said China had also made simultaneous progress in economic, political, cultural, social and bioenvironmental areas, and has achieved average yearly economic growth far above the world’s average.

According to  him, China has taken the second place in the world’s Gross Domestic Product ranking.

He said in spite of these achievements, the  Chinese still highly emphasise the concept of family and the opportunity of reunion, much as Nigerians do, describing it as “our shared value.”

“A er 46 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Nigeria and China have become close economic, political and cultural partners.

“During the state visit to China last April, we reached consensus that the two countries should give full play to corresponding development strategies, strong economic complementarity and enormous cooperative potential”, he said

Buhari expressed the confidence that the strategic partnership between Nigeria and  China would remain extremely successful in the New Year.

