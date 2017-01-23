el-Rufai Outlines Steps To End Southern Kaduna Crisis

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has outlined measures to be taken by government to end the violence in southern Kaduna.

Governor el-Rufai, who disclosed the measures when traditional rulers in the state paid him a visit yesterday, said they include establishing permanent military presence in the area in the form of barracks, arresting and prosecuting those perpetrating the killings and reviving the reconciliatory efforts already started in the past, in addition to the residents of the troubled area imbibing the culture of tolerance and forgiveness.

Speaking on the issue of violence-prone southern Kaduna, he gave three measures that would be put in place to resolve the crisis.

“I have met the chief of army staff and he has approved the establishment of two battalions in southern Kaduna, one in Kafanchan and the other one in Kachia. I thought the one in Kachia will be sited elsewhere because of the presence of both the Nigerian Army and Navy Schools but I know the military has a reason of putting it in Kachia.

“Kaduna State government is looking for a temporary place in Kafanchan to provide the army a temporary settlement before a barrack will be constructed for them. We are starting with Kafanchan, then that of Kachia will follow. We hope that this will douse the fear in the minds of people and that the military presence will build confidence, and we hope that, with their presence, they will help in confronting the attackers, especially with the added surveillance aircraft.

“We also know that this is a harvest period for farmers so we are asking the traditional rulers and community leaders to arrange with security operatives to plan how soldiers and policemen drafted in these areas will provide cover for farmers to go and harvest their crops.

“The second measure is that those involved in attacking and killing people and those behind the violence are being tracked and we have made the arrests of some who will be prosecuted. In our opinion, it is a big issue because this issue is largely an issue of impunity.

“The third measure is that we have to go back to the dialogue and reconciliation efforts we started in the past. We have the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue that has been working in southern Kaduna in the past two years. They have done similar work in Jos in reconciling the conflicting communities in Plateau, and when they completed that assignment, we invited them to come to southern Kaduna. They facilitated the signing of Kafanchan Declaration in April 2016,” el-Rufai said.

According to him, apart from these measures, the doors of his office remain open for anyone that has a recommendation or any advice on how to tackle these challenges, noting, however, that ultimately, the people of the area must be ready to be tolerant and forgive past hurts in order to move forward in peace.

“Our royal highnesses, I want to let you know that drafting security men alone will not give us the desired peace we want, except people are ready to tolerate and embrace one another, as well as choose the path of forgiveness and unity,” he added.

The State Council of Chiefs and Emirs described the cycle of killings and reprisals in parts of southern Kaduna as “senseless and inhuman.”

The royal fathers also appealed to security agencies and government at all levels to urgently tackle hate speech, divisive rhetoric and incitement.

The chairman of the council and Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who led council members on a solidarity visit to Governor el-Rufai at the Kaduna Government House said: “The reason why all traditional leaders paid His Excellency this courtesy visit is to condole with the government over the recent loss of lives in southern Kaduna. Killings and counter-killings are senseless and ungodly; they are not the solution to any problem. It is quite disheartening and worrisome.

“We must work hard against these threats to our peace and unity. We are also here to commiserate with His Excellency on the attack on his convoy when he visited Kafanchan.

“We have to carry out our duties; we shouldn’t leave Kaduna State Government with the responsibility of security alone. As it was said – ‘one tree cannot make a forest’ – the governor and his deputy alone cannot provide security in the state; we have to put all hands on deck. We should continue to pray in our mosques and churches for peace to reign in our state and the nation in general,” he said.

In his response, Governor el-Rufai pledged the state government’s commitment to prosecute all those responsible for the killings in the area. He also described the attack on him as not totally strange as he was not the first governor to receive such kind of treatment.

“Every governor in the last 15 years in this state has been treated that way and it is part of the challenges and burden of leadership. So I am not disturbed.

“The biggest assignment is for us to unite our people. We should do our best to see that we have peace and unity as a prerequisite for progress and development,” the governor stated.

He remarked that apart from security challenges, the state faced the challenges of poor infrastructure, poor social amenities, poor schools, bad roads, lack of power and potable water, adding that these amenities are what his government is working to provide for the people, for which the administration has plugged revenue leakage points in order to have the resources to realise that objective.

El-Rufai said: “We have cut down the gains and monetary profits people get in government just to be able to provide democratic dividends to the people. In your domains, you can see ongoing projects at various stages of completion.”

Sultan, Emir of Gwandu Preach Religious Tolerance, Peace

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, has again stressed the importance of religious tolerance between Muslims and followers of other faiths in the country, pointing out that Islam is a religion of peace.

The Sultan made the remark in his speech as chairman of the occasion of the 7th Sheik Abdullahi Fodio Merit Award and launch of a book entitled “Gwandu Emirate, the Domain of Abdullahi Fodio Since 1805” written by Professor Muktar Umar Bunza and published by Gwandu Emirate Development Association (GEDA) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

He used the occasion to appeal to preachers to desist from provocative preaching capable of causing disunity and bloodshed in the society and to spread the true tenets of Islam which promotes peace, justice and equity even to those who are not Muslims.

‘’Islam is for truth and justice to all even for those who are not Muslims,’’ he said.

The sultan also recommended the book for schools, polytechnics, university, judiciary, the military and all those seeking knowledge about Gwandu emirate, the caliphate and the great Islamic scholar and reformer, Abdullahi Fodio.

On his part, the emir of Gwandu, Major General Muhammad Bashar, called on people to always be united and shun all actions that that promote disunity, violence and bloodshed which, according to him, had no place in Islam.

‘’There is no compulsion in religion; the hues and cries of violence are perpetrated by selfish people to blackmail Islam,’’ he said.

The royal father, however, stressed that Muslim leaders in the country had no hand in violence or bloodshed, and called on security agents to deal decisively with those bent on causing violence in the country.