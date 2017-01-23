Security Forces Sweep The Gambia For Barrow’s Return

ECOWAS troops entered The Gambia on Sunday to secure President Adama Barrow’s arrival from neighbouring Senegal.

The full entry of the troops was caused by controversy over the assurances offered to Mr. Jammeh to guarantee his exit, Africa Review reports.

Mr. Jammeh flew out of The Gambia on Saturday, ending 22 years at the helm of the West African nation, and landed in Equatorial Guinea a few hours later where he is expected to settle with his family.

The Senegalese general leading a joint force of troops from five African nations said soldiers had nonetheless entered The Gambia to “control strategic points to ensure the safety of the population and facilitate… Barrow’s assumption of his role.”

A convoy crossed the frontier on Sunday morning, which would leave them several hours to reach Banjul.

Senegalese forces had briefly crossed into the former British colony on Thursday but pulled out shortly afterwards, with Sunday’s troop movement the first by soldiers from the joint force.

Marcel Alain de Souza, a top official with the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), which organised the deployment, said pro-Jammeh elements and mercenaries remained on the ground and had opened fire as troops crossed the border.

“They were neutralised,” he said in a statement, without elaborating.

Mr. De Souza said the country “could not be left open” for long, however, and that President Barrow must be in place “as soon as possible”.

“A country must have a government, but the security conditions required the troops we have sent to secure Banjul and other towns,” he added.