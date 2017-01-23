Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects
FG Committed To Quick Dispensation Of Justice – Mohammed
Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman
Nigerians In UK Condemn PMB’s Death Rumour
Home / Crime / News / Kwara Community Denies Influx Of Boko Haram

Kwara Community Denies Influx Of Boko Haram

— Jan 23, 2017 3:09 am | Leave a comment

Agbeyangi Community in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara yesterday denied a reported influx of Boko Haram members into the area.

The Alagua of Agbeyangi, Alhaji Aliyu Baba, said in statement in Ilorin that a media report to that effect was not true.

A national daily had reported that some items, belonging to suspected Boko Haram insurgents, were found in the community.

But Baba, the community head, stated that the purported items belong to some Fulani herdsmen migrating from the North and awaiting screening before they could be allowed into the community.

According to him, it is a tradition in the community that herdsmen, migrating into the area, are subjected to screening before they are admitted.

He said that the Police were aware of the development and were also involved in the screening because of the state of insecurity in the country.

The traditional ruler also explained that stakeholders have met on the issue and have ordered the herdsmen to pack the items, and they had complied.

The statement urged journalists to always cross-check their facts before going to press to avoid misinformation that could trigger anxiety in society.

Baba allayed the fear of anybody coming into the community, assuring them of their safety.

 

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5712

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns