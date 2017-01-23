Gov Bello To Ensure Equal Allocation Of Social Amenities In Kogi

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has again assured equal allocation and distribution of social amenities to the three senatorial districts of the state.

The governor gave the assurance at the weekend while flagging off the construction and rehabilitation of the three major roads in the eastern senatorial district of the state.

The roads flagged off for construction and rehabilitation include a-74-kilometer Ankpa-Emere-Enabo-Abejukolo road, Ogugu-Okpo-Ibana road and Anyigba-Umomi-Ajaka road.

Bello vowed that Kogi State under his leadership will witness massive development in the years ahead noting that “Every part of the state will be touched in my efforts to transform the state irrespective of political, religious and social affiliations.

“In line with our new agenda to actualise our dream for a better Kogi, the principle of transparency, equity and justice must be strictly adhered to.”

He appreciated the support of the people of the Igala Kingdom for the success of the present administration in the state promising that government will reciprocate the gesture through the provision of democracy dividends just like any other part of the state.