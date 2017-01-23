Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects
FG Committed To Quick Dispensation Of Justice – Mohammed
Kebbi Pensioners Agree To Collect 60% Entitlements – Chairman
Nigerians In UK Condemn PMB’s Death Rumour
Home / Crime / News / Immigration Officer Arrested For Attacking Place Of Worship
Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Muhammad Babandede

Immigration Officer Arrested For Attacking Place Of Worship

— Jan 23, 2017 4:00 am | Leave a comment

The police in Jalingo, Taraba State,  yesterday confirmed the arrest of an armed immigration personnel.

the said immigration staff was apprehended  by a local vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The spokesman of the police command, David Misal, said that the suspect, Mahmood Idris, broke into a place of worship and destroy some properties.

Mr. Misal explained that Idris, who sustained injuries during the incident, was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

According to him, police preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect signed and collected the rifle on Saturday while on duty, only for him to engage in the dastardly act.

Misal added that Idris was suffering from mental illness, adding that only medical examination could unravel the truth.

He appealed to members of the public to disregard the rumour making the rounds that a cleric was hurt in the attack, stressing that nobody was injured except the attacker.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5714

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns