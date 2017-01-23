APC, PDP And The Battle To Unseat Ekweremadu

The politics that led to the sudden removal of former majority leader of the senate, Ali Ndume, has raised fears over the fate of deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu. MBACHU GODWIN NNANNA writes

The National Assembly, especially the upper chamber which appears to have enjoyed relative peace after the crisis that engulfed it following the selection of its principal officers seems to have weaned down with the recent ouster of its Majority Leader, Ali Ndume.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in what many described as a coup in the senate announced the removal of Ndume as the All Progressives Congress (APC) cacus leader as well as leader of the senate.

Ali Ndume had while reacting to the way and nanner he was removed in the plenaery faulted the process that led to his sack, giving a prelude that after him it may be the turn of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

As if the hint given by the ousted senate leader was a mere staement, controversial senator and arrowhead of the anti-Saraki group in the senate, Kabir Marafa had told the deputy senate president to either decamp to the ruling APC or be impeached by the senators.

Marafa’s terse statement calling on Ekweremadu to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has generated reactions from the public especially members of the PDP.

In a press statement in Abuja, its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, berated the lawmaker for asking Ekweremadu to decamp to the APC, boasting that Ekweremadu who was elected deputy senate president on the PDP platform will not defect.

Adeyeye further stated that Ekweremadu was unanimously elected by his colleagues, adding that no amount of intimidation from the flank of the APC machinery will make him to go down.

He described such calls as laughable and wishful thinking, boasting that the APC senators cannot muzle enough numerial strength to pull the rug off the feet of Ekweremadu.

But the comments of Ndume and Marafa cannot be dismissed with a wave of the hand, as there is more to it than met the eyes. If nothing else, the statement has raised fears that there may be an underground plot by the APC to sack Ekweremadu at all cost, after all, the ruling party has not hidden its desire to see Ekweremadu out of the way. The APC has continued to argue that it was wrong for the opposition party to occupy the position of the Deputy Senate President meant for the ruling party.

Besides, the underground plot to remove Ekweremadu, political pundits say it may not be an easy task. Ekweremadu is said to enjoy the tacit support of the PDP senators as well as some APC senators who are close to him.

But LEADERSHIP findings indicate that the days of Ekweremadu as the number two in the senate may be numbered as the APC leadership is said to be worried over the continued occupation of the seat by Ekweremadu and is mobilising to unseat him.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said it is a matter of time Ekweremadu will be removed as the clock is said to be ticking against him.

Senator Mathew Orihegede (PDP Edo South) has described Marafa’s statement as wishful thinking, adding that Ekweremadu does not need to decamp to the APC to retain his job.

Urhigede said “It is a wishful thinking. That is the wish of Senator Marafa, it doesn’t make sense. You know the stuff the DSP is made off? Anybody can ask anybody to defect to his party. DSP does not need to defect to APC to retain his job”.

He added that he does not see the wish of Marafa coming to reality, pointing out that the deputy senate president is equal to the antics of the APC.

But in all these, Ekweremadu who is serving as senate president for the third has remained cool and calm as he is going about his legislative duties without fear of being intimidated. He has refused to respond to the statement or join issues with those making the news around.

Ekweremadu, who political observers describe as a maveril politician is said to be making frantic effort to retain his job as he is not leaving anything to chance or mere speculation.

However, the new senate leader, Ahmed Lawan has denied any plot by the APC caucus in the senate to remove the deputy senate president. Lawan stated this at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja when he meet with the party’s leadership.

As the speculation to ease Ekweremadu off the way gathered momentum, the question in the lips of political watchers is whether or not APC senators which appeared to be divided with the disgraceful removal of Ndume can work as a team to succeed in the Ekweremadu must go campaign.