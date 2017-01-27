As Tobacco Giants Team Up For More Profit And Impact

With two of the world’s biggest cigarette companies merging for greater impact, WINIFRED OGBEBO writes that control should be stepped up, considering the dangers inherent in smoking tobacco.

It is, indeed, a materialistic world. Otherwise, how can one explain the fact that despite the oft repeated warning that smoking is dangerous to health, many merchants of death are still plying their trade on it. And because of the lucre and benefits its sales provide for many countries, in the form of taxes and jobs, they too are not willing to go beyond mere rhetoric on the issue.

Simply put, the countries are not exerting enough control and in return, the tobacco industry is undeterred in its quest to make more money.

On January 17, 2017, the world was greeted with the news that the British American Tobacco (BTI) has agreed to pay $49.4 billion to take control of Reynolds American (RAI), the No. 2 US tobacco company. The two cigarette giants hold some of the biggest selling brands on the planet, including Pall Mall, Camel and Newport. Bringing them together would create the world’s largest listed tobacco company by net sales and operating profit, according to BAT.

It already owns about 42 percent of Reynolds and launched a $47 billion bid in October to buy the remaining 58 percent. But it had to go higher to win the approval of Reynolds’ directors.

A data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that of the 27 countries where smoking rates have increased over the past 15 years, 17 are in Africa. Congo-Brazzaville topped the list, with 22 percent in 2015 up from 6 percent in 2000, while the Camerounian’s share was more than double from 7 percent to 22 percent within the same period.

In Cameroun where it has been revealed that the tobacco industry is targeting schools for replacement of smokers, the Coalition Cameroonaise Contre le Tabar-the Cameroonian Coalition to Counter Tobacco (C3T), released a report this year that tobacco corporations have been involved in multiple marketing strategies to woo children around schools.

On a global scale, it is known that despite legal settlements and laws that have curtailed some of their marketing, tobacco companies still expend huge amounts to promote their poisonous and addictive products to entice and addict kids.

The new cash-and-stock offer of $59.64 per Reynolds share is about 26 percent above the price the stock closed at before the original offer in October. If shareholders and regulators approve the deal, the two companies expect it to go through in the third quarter of this year.

Their existing strong ties means they already share some brands. For example, Reynolds has the rights to Pall Mall in the US, and BAT has them for more than 100 international markets. The deal will also enable the two firms to pool their resources in the growing industry for next-generation tobacco products, like e-cigarettes.

Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., Reynolds made headlines last year for bringing in John Boehner, the heavy smoking former House speaker as a director.

The tobacco industry and the deadly impact of its products cost the world’s economies more than US$ 1 trillion annually in healthcare expenditures and lost productivity, according to findings published in The economics of tobacco and tobacco control.

The market power of tobacco companies has increased in recent years, creating new challenges for tobacco control efforts. According to findings in ‘The economics of tobacco and tobacco control,’ as of 2014, five tobacco companies accounted for 85 percent of the global cigarette market.

Meanwhile, tobacco is the only legal drug that kills many of its users when used exactly as intended by manufacturers. Cigarettes, including other forms of tobacco such as snuff, hookah, e-cigarette, cigars, chewing tobacco and pipe tobacco all contain nicotine. It is deadly in any form. Nicotine, a drug of addiction is freely absorbed into the bloodstream when a tobacco product is used in any form.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that tobacco use kills six million people worldwide each year, which is 1 person every 6 seconds. At the current trend, up to one billion will die in the 21st century from tobacco. Despite this, an approximate 1.3 billion people smoke with 84 percent of all smokers living in developing and transitional economy countries.

An estimated 90 percent of cigarette smokers initiate smoking before the age of 18, with almost a quarter of these persons commencing use of tobacco before the age of 10. The tobacco companies spend tens of billions of dollars each year on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

One third of youth experimentation with tobacco is attributed to this spending. Young persons are targeted because of their adventurous nature and desire to try new things, and flavourings in tobacco products can make them more appealing to youth.

The former minister of health, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu had noted that “tobacco use will soon surpass all other risk factors combined as a major aetiological agent of premature death and disability, unless strong policies are put in place to dissuade youths from starting its use, while encouraging users to quit”.

According to a consultant obstetrician, gynecologist and executive director of Gynae Care Research and Cancer Foundation, Abuja, Dr Uchenna Onwufor “if smoking among young people continues at the current rate in Nigeria millions of Nigerians younger than 20 years will die from smoking related problems.”

He sees the present tobacco usage rate as an epidemic, saying about 600,000 people die prematurely every year from the effects of second-hand smoke worldwide, with about 40 percent children regularly exposed to second hand smoke at home.

A public health specialist, Ufuoma Efe, noted that what the tobacco industry plays down is the fact that smoking still remains a major cause of preventable health challenges in the human body. He said, “Smoking can affect every organ in the body and can lead to health problems such as cancer, heart and lung disease.

“Also, chewing of tobacco can lead to nicotine addiction, oral cancer, gum disease and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack.”

It must be emphasized that since cigarette consumption can’t be banned, it is only proper for Nigeria to implement and promote policies that will ensure that the tobacco industry is well-regulated so that the intended end view is achieved.