NSCDC In Borno Seals 4 Private Guards Companies

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno has sealed four private guards companies for alleged illegal operation in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Abdullahi Ibrahim, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Friday.

Ibrahim said that it had so far registered and licensed 34 guard companies in the state.

He said the corps sealed the companies because they did not fulfil the criteria required by law.

“We had five cases of conflict between the command and some of the private guards companies, who took us to court but we won at the end anyways.

“Private guard companies had continued to spring up in Maiduguri, offering employment to unskilled and unemployed youths.

“We will make sure that we intensify our monitoring and supervision of all beats manned by private guards companies to ensure that they are operating optimally,” he said.

According to him, the command has so far trained about 650 of them on surveillance, intelligence gathering and crime prevention techniques.” (NAN)