Sudan To Support Nigeria Combat Terrorism

Sudan has expressed its readiness to render any kind of support required by Nigeria to combat terrorism.

Dr Taj-Asir Mahjoub, Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, made this known at a dinner organised to mark the 61st Sudan National Day Celebration on Thuesday.

Mahjoub, commended the efforts exerted by President Muhammadu Buhari in combating the boko haram terrorists.

The envoy also commended Nigeria’s efforts in maintenance of peace and security in Africa .

`The government of Sudan really appreciate the sincere efforts exerted by Nigeria to release peace, stability in Sudan especially the participation of the Nigeria contingency in the peace keeping operation in Darfur.

“We are also following efforts by the Nigeria government to address the current challenges facing this great nation in combating terrorism.

“My government has confirm and continue to give its solid position in supporting the Nigeria government in the effort to combat terrorism,’’ Mahjoub said.

Speaking on Sudan’s economy, he said: “we are confident that the recent lifting of the U,S. economic sanction imposed on Sudan since 1999 will definitely reflect positively on the Sudanese and Nigeria economic cooperation through processing of different transaction.

“Therefore, we are confident that our bilateral economic ties will also improve significantly,’’ the ambassador said.

He said that the relationship between the Sudanese government and Nigeria is considered as one of the oldest in Africa.

The envoy stressed that Sudan was ready to work closely with Nigeria to deepen the economic relations between the two countries, noting that more than five million Nigerians are living in Sudan and have contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of that country

Also speaking the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Khadija Ibrahim, extended Nigeria’s best wishes to the people of Sudan on their national day.

Ibrahim said that Nigeria and Sudan have excellent diplomatic and bilateral relations which can transcend into economic development. (NAN)