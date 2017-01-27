Nigerian News from Leadership News
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir gestures during a joint press conference with Italian Premier Romano Prodi, not seen, at the end of their meeting at Chigi palace, Premier's office, in Rome, Friday, Sept. 14, 2007. President Omar al-Bashir, who came to power in 1989 in a military and Islamic coup, arrived in Rome a few weeks before the expected deployment of an international peacekeeping force to try to improve the security situation in the war-ravaged western Sudanese region of Darfur. More than 200,000 people have died and 2.5 million have been uprooted since ethnic African rebels in Darfur took up arms against the Arab-dominated Sudanese government in 2003. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Sudan To Support Nigeria Combat Terrorism

— Jan 27, 2017 11:35 am | Leave a comment

Sudan has expressed its readiness to render any kind of support required by Nigeria to combat terrorism.

Dr Taj-Asir Mahjoub, Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, made this known at a  dinner organised to mark the 61st Sudan National Day Celebration on Thuesday.

Mahjoub,  commended the efforts exerted by President Muhammadu Buhari in combating the boko haram terrorists.

The envoy also commended Nigeria’s efforts in maintenance of peace and security in Africa .

`The government of Sudan really appreciate the sincere efforts exerted by Nigeria to release peace, stability in Sudan especially the participation of the Nigeria contingency in the peace keeping operation in Darfur.

“We are also following efforts by the Nigeria government to address the current challenges facing this great nation in combating terrorism.

“My government has confirm and continue to give its solid position in supporting the Nigeria government in the effort to combat terrorism,’’ Mahjoub said.

Speaking on Sudan’s economy, he said: “we are confident that the recent lifting of the U,S. economic sanction imposed on Sudan since 1999 will definitely reflect positively on the Sudanese and Nigeria economic cooperation through processing of different transaction.

“Therefore, we are confident that our bilateral economic ties will also improve significantly,’’ the ambassador said.

He said that the relationship between the Sudanese government and Nigeria is considered as one of the oldest in Africa.

The envoy stressed that Sudan was ready to work closely with Nigeria to deepen the economic relations between the two countries, noting that more than five million Nigerians are living in Sudan and have contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of  that country

Also speaking the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Khadija Ibrahim, extended Nigeria’s best wishes to the people of Sudan on their national day.

Ibrahim said that Nigeria and Sudan have excellent diplomatic and bilateral relations  which can transcend into economic development. (NAN)

