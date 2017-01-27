People Living With HIV Reduce From 5.1% To 4.9 % in Enugu State

The Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ENSACA) has disclosed that those living with Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus (HIV) has reduced from 5.1 per cent to 4.9 per cent in the state.

The Executive Secretary of ENSACA, Dr Uche Agu, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

“As at 2010, the prevalence rate was 5.1 per cent but today, it has come down to 4.9 per cent from the study carried out recently.’’.

He noted that the state had recorded significant progress in reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence; adding that one of the challenges facing the agency now was lack of fund and drugs.

Agu also said that some of the agency’s foreign project partners had started closing shops; this was another challenge facing the agency.

He said that the foreign partners had already handed over their project sites to the state government to continue; and it had taken up the challenge.

Agu said that the state government had also increased the budgetary allocation for the HIV-project in the state in 2017.

He urged those living with the virus to always visit the designated hospital to access the anti-retroviral drugs.

He, however, advised would be-couples to get tested as to know their health and HIV statuses in order to avoid contracting the disease. (NAN)