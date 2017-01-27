7,639 Public Officers Obtain Asset Declaration Forms In 2016

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Kano State says 7,639 state and federal public officers collected asset declaration forms in 2016.

The CCB state Director, Alhaji Umar Saulawa, said this in Kano on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said out of the number, 7,115 officers were able to fill and return the completed forms to the agency during the period under review.

“The bureau had verified 7, 639 assets declaration forms in 2016 with the remnant of 2015,” he said.

Saulawa said that the agency had started the verification of the assets listed in 124 forms from commissioners and principal officers of the state House of Assembly, among others.

He said the bureau had also conducted physical verification of the assets of 33 members of House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council.

“We went to capture their houses, cars and all their other properties, ’’ he added.

Saulawa commended the public officers for filling and returning the completed asset declaration forms on time.

“We have no defaulters because the number of those who defaulted is quite insignificant,” said.

Saulawa, nonetheless, said that the agency had yet to commence the issuance of the asset declaration forms for 2017 because the forms were currently undergoing review.

He said that the bureau would start giving out the forms between February and March when the revised version of the forms arrived. (NAN)