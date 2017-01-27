Delta Police Arrests 63 Suspected Car Snatchers

The Delta State Police Command has arrested in the past three weeks no fewer than sixty-three suspected car snatchers across the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim who confirmed the arrest of the suspects on telephone, said the suspects were arrested on a tip-off by the police at different locations in the state.

Disclosing that reported cases of car snatching, among other, had been on the increase in Asaba and its environs, the Police Boss explained that the police have been strategized by busy places within Asaba and its environs where the car snatchers frequent to ensure that they are brought to book.

His words: “we have done considerably well in combating crimes, arresting suspects, kidnappers since I assumed office in the state commission of police, the sixty-three suspects are currently undergoing interrogations as many of them had confessed to the crime” and warned members of the public, especially Landlords/Ladies against keeping suspicious persons in their houses as tenants.

While soliciting useful information that could lead to the arrest of hoodlums/car snatchers, the police commissioner disclosed it will no longer be business as usual for the hoodlums, adding: “my word for armed robbers, car snatchers, others is to relocate elsewhere not in this state, or face the wrath of the police”.

But investigation revealed that the increasing car snatching menace had remained sources of worries to residents cum visitors to Asaba and its environs who claimed the police have not been doing enough to curb the menace. At the premises of the recently shopping mall (name withheld), over three cars had been reportedly stolen while the owners were having fun inside the hall with their families or friends.

One of such, Mr. John Okeh, a businessman who said he took his children to the police for shopping, adding: “we came out I did not see my car again, and I reported to the police, till now, we have not found the car”.

Another person, Mr. Julius Osakwe who claimed his car was taken from him at gun point, said: “Four young men at gun point before camp 74 Asaba took my car from me, till not police have not recover it”.

The police boss further confirmed that many of the cars snatched were at gun points, adding that one of the incidents was a school teacher whose car was snatched at gun point around Abraka, Asaba and was recovered by the police when they gave the suspects hot chase and they abandon the car.

The school teacher was reportedly ‘sized up’ by the hoodlums while driving on a Camry with Registration Number AA 261 XX after closing from the school she teaches during midday. With hue and cry of frequent stolen cars/snatched in Asaba, its environs.

Further investigation revealed that the unsuspecting thieves perfect “master keys” that can open any type of vehicles, more often easier for them to drive away, especially stolen vehicles.

Residents who spoke to our reporter, one of them, Jude Ossah however appealed to the police to intensify their search lights with a view to bringing the thieves to book as the frequent stolen cars have been source of worries to them.

Sources said the thieves modus operandi is in most cases unsuspecting as they visit more often busy centers, business centers, shopping mall, eateries under the guise of buying food stuff, survey where customers park their cars and had moved into the hall for entertainment before executing their nefarious act.

In another development, activities of cultists have resurfaced in Asaba and its environs. Last week, rival cult clash reared its ugly heed at the state owned University (name withheld) where two persons were alleged to have been killed and several others injured.

Reports said that rival cult groups clashed right inside the University premises with battle axes, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, but the Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka said the situation was later brought under control, warning that the police will do everything possible to eradicate cult activities in the state.

Saying that the many of the cult kingpins are currently helping the police for investigation, the Police Image Maker said others are on the run for fear of not being arrested.

Also, residents of Asaba, Ibusa and its environs, still live in fear of the unknown over alleged cult activities which they claimed had claimed the lives of some persons in the recent times.

Confirming the resurgence of cult clashes in Asaba, the chairman of Asaba Community Vigilante outfit, Mr. Nnamdi Chukwuedo said many suspected cultists were arrested last week and handed over to the police, adding that the vigilante out will ensure no hiding places for cultists in Asaba and its environs.