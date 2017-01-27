A/Ibom Govt To Boost Transport Sector With 1,500 Taxis, Buses

Government of Akwa Ibom says it has place order for over 500 Units of buses alongside 1,000 Air -conditioned taxis to boost the transportation sector of the state.

The vehicles, procured under the Private Partnership Arrangement (PPA), is expected to enhance intra and inter – city transport services.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Charles Udoh disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Uyo shortly after the state Executive Council Meeting.

Udo disclosed that contract for the construction of Superhighway to open up the coastal region of the state for more development would soon be awarded.

The road project, according to him, begins from Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area and would connect Ibeno with Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas to ease the transportation of goods from the Ibom Deep Seaport and the Oil and Gas Harbour to other parts of the State and country.

The Council also deliberated on the flood situation in the state particularly as the rainy season approaches and granted approval for the opening of Canals to aid channel rain water and reduce incidence of flooding in Uyo metropolis.

He said that a list of debtors to the Akwa Savings and Loans Limited would soon be published in national dailies and that legal instruments have been put in place to prosecute the loan defaulters with a view to recovering the monies.

On the communal clashes between Ikot Akpan Udo in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area and the Amazaba Community in Eastern Obolo,as well as the clash between Oron and Okobo Local Government Areas of the State, he said a Committee for the implementation of resolutions would soon be put in place to restore normalcy in the feuding communities.