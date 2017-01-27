Firm To Govt: Intensify Tree Planting To Avert Effects Of Climate Change

The Chairman of Bisrod Furniture Nigeria Limited and the Evergreen Tree Planter, Giwa Bisi Rodipe, has urged both the Federal and State Governments to make huge investments in tree planting to avert effects of climate change.

Rodipe, who stated this recently during the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Bisrod Mechanical Kiln Seasoning Plant located in Ijebu-Ode area of the state said tree planting when embraced will enhance wildlife habitat, aesthetic and commercial values of the states and entire country.

He noted that the inauguration of the multi-million naira projects, the company was set to further sharpen its policy advocacy machinery to sustain and improve on its quality service delivery to the Nigerian populace and the International market.

Rodipo stated that if both the Federal and State Governments, who are the chief custodians of landmass and forest reserves, could give tree planting the much needed attention by investing heavily in it, tree planting would not only be another major source of revenue for the country, but would also provide job opportunities to millions of Nigerians.

The Bisrod Furniture boss assured the government of getting returns on investment in tree planting in less than 10 years, stressing that the investor would be contributing his or her quota to climate change amelioration, as well as also be a beneficiary of carbon credit trading in the nearest future.

Also speaking, the Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry , Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, lauded the management of Bisrod Furniture Nigeria Limited for their quest for new innovation and acquisition of the Mechanical Kiln Seasoning Plant aimed at bringing made-in-Nigeria furniture to the front burner.

Ashiru said it will help to reposition the furniture manufacturing industry in Nigeria to be able to compete favourably among the comity of developed nations in terms of the manufacturing of high quality furniture.

He commended the commitment of Bisrod Furniture Nigeria Limited for its investment in both tree planting and the manufacturing of high quality furniture, adding that the Ogun state Government was impressed with the company’s enormous contributions in cultivating a virile furniture manufacturing and tree planting culture in the country.

The Commissioner explained that the Ogun State Government would continue to give necessary support to the manufacturing sector of the nation’s economy with a view to ensuring the existence of an enabling environment that would be conducive for their activities.