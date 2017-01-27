Wage Bill Fraud: Local Government Administration Has Technically Collapsed In Bayelsa – ‎Gov Dickson

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has declared that the local government administration in the state has collapsed under the heavy burden of payroll fraud and over bloated workforce.

Governor Dickson, while speaking in government House during the Interactive Session with stakeholders on the new eforms of the Civil Service,said though his administration has separated itself from issues of local Government finance and sharing since assuming office in 2012, most council with allocation amounting to N100million monthly are crippled by the wage bill of N150millon.

He announced that he has witheld the N1.3 billion share to Local Government Councils in the State from the N14.5million Paris Club monies shared to the State by the Federal Government until they are able to prune down the over bloated wage bills and implement reforms to free the councils from burden of employment fraud.

According to Governor Dickson, ‎”For local Government in Bayelsa State, it is a different kettle of fish.The situation is so bad. For example, one of the Local Council wage bill is N150million and the money accrude to it is N100million. The council is bankrupt and all the councils have technically collapse.”

“Many that don’t know may be tempted to blame these incumbent Chairmen, but what happened was that the past administrations of State and Local Government councils were guilty. It is not about one council Chairmen. That was the attitude at the time. The employment ‎that they made over shot and reckless. The employment made into the State and Local Government services, State School Board,Sanitation authoritity and others were faulty.”

“Governor also noted that the problem created by past administrations would have crippled the council when his administration took over but it didn’t due to the monies save for the newly sworn in local council Chairmen to pay salaries of workers, ” But we need to adress the issues of over bloated workforce for council areas and the gross indiscipline.”

He said he has directed the ‎State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Mrs. Agatha Goma and the Chairmen of the Eight Local Government Councils to embark on aggressive drive with relevant stakeholders to implement reforms announced by his administartaion.

He said ” Unless the Local Government Councils are cleaned up, they have technically collapsed. We have reserved, N1.3billion‎ Paris and London club money for local Government but the reason for not given them is because they need to address the problems raised.”