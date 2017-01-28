Herdsmen, Farmers Must Embrace One Another – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said that the only way peace can return to Nigeria is when herdsmen and farmers embrace one another.

Similarly, the prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche, stated that hate speech is a major contributory factor to Nigeria’s under-development.

The Sultan made this comment while speaking at an inter-religious programme in Abuja organized by the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID), an international organisation that promotes peace in Nigeria.

According to the Sultan, the day farmers and herdsmen embrace each other will be the beginning of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

He said he admired the way pastors and Imams were hugging one another at the event and expressed sadness over the continued clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

According to the Sultan, “Herdsmen and famers must hug one another.

This is the only way that can bring peace in Nigeria. All leaders must give their best for peace.

“When farmers and herdsmen hug one another, there is peace. Once we believe in dialogue and peace, there will not be bloodshed amongst us.

Let us encourage dialogue among us so that we can live in peace.”

He further stated that as members of the Nigeria Interfaith Dialogue Forum (NIDF), the religious leaders gathered at the event had a duty to work hard and ensure they succeed in promoting peace, adding that he was available at all times to ensure that peace and understanding become the guiding principles of communal living.

“No matter what happens, we should stand up for peace as preached by both Christianity and Islam. We must pursue the vision of ensuring peace and persuading our faithful to embrace peace.

“We cannot afford to fail in this task of peace building in our society. While we commend outsiders in assisting us facilitate peace, we are the only ones that can bring peace to our country,” he asserted.

The Sultan called on international organisations, especially KAICIID, to continue to promote religious harmony in Nigeria, even as he urged religious leaders to be careful in their statements as their followers would always act as directed by their leaders.

“Those of you who believe in dialogue should not lose hope but keep talking. Until we talk, we may not establish what is in our hearts.

Our followers listen to our speeches and follow us blindly; therefore we need to be careful what we say because whatever we say has power,” he noted.

On his part, the prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche, identified hate speech as a major drawback to the nation’s development.

According to Dr Uche, most of the crisis that ravaged parts of Nigeria were caused by hate speeches made by some leaders of the country.

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend at the sidelines of the interfaith dialogue organised by KAICIID in Abuja yesterday, Uche said without hate speeches, Nigeria would grow and develop, noting that violence that result from such hate speeches were always very destructive.

He said: “Seven of our members were affected by the recent crisis in Kaduna State. Our Church in Kafanchan was also damaged. My members’ houses in Gidan Waya were damaged and properties looted.

“When I visited the affected areas in Kaduna, I met the state governor who seemed to be overwhelmed. The governor is worried about the killings in Kaduna and these are the things that serve as the bane of under-development in Nigeria.

“As Christians and Muslims, we should be guided by sincerity and work in harmony to build our nation. Both religions preach peace and we should not allow anyone to disturb our peace as Nigerians.

“The passage of the Nigeria Interfaith Dialogue Forum (NIDF) should give us hope for peace in the future. Both Muslims and Christians should work hard to ensure peace in the country.”

Abderrahman El-Yessa, who headed the delegation of KAICIID, challenged religious leaders to brace up and confront the challenges of the times.

He said: “The world is looking up to Nigerians to see how leaders are managing the affairs of the country. There are problems and challenges, but with determination and sense of purpose, the country will achieve peace.”

El-Yessa commended religious leaders in Nigeria for their genuine interactions in a bid to achieve peace.

According to him, KAICIID is committed to continued engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure peace not only to Nigeria but other parts of Africa.