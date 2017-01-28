Stanbic IBTC Makes Key Executive Appointments

As part of strategic positioning to sustain its growth, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced major executive appointments and changes in its management structure.

In the new order, Yinka Sanni has been named the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC. He takes over from Sola David-Borha, former Chief Executive, who has been appointed Chief Executive, Rest of Africa, Standard Bank Group effective immediately.

Until his latest appointment, Yinka Sanni was the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. Yinka joined Stanbic IBTC Bank in 1990 and rose through the ranks, holding several senior management positions within the organization including that of Co-Head, Corporate and Investment Banking. He also held the position of Executive Director & Head, Corporate and Investment Banking.

Sanni was the pioneer Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited and the pioneer Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited. He has a wealth of experience in banking and financial services covering Banking, Stockbroking, Pension, and Asset Management spanning over 26 years.

As CE of the Group, Yinka Sanni is expected to drive the next phase of growth and execution of its strategy of being Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider. Mr. Sanni holds an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, having also undertaken the Harvard Business School, Boston’s Advanced Management Programme. He is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with Bachelors in Agricultural Economics. Mr. Sanni is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.

In the same vein, Dr. Demola Sogunle has been appointed Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. Dr. Sogunle was until recently the Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Chief Executive, of the bank, he was the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a position he held from August 19, 2011 to December 2015.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC’s Pension subsidiary, he was Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Head of Risk as well as its Chief Compliance Officer. He was also formerly the Head of Treasury and Financial Services for Stanbic IBTC Bank, a position he held for over seven years

In his new role as Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Demola Sogunle will be leading the bank’s executive team as they consolidate and accelerate its growth strategy, especially within the retail, corporate and transactional banking ecosystems.

Thanking Mrs. Sola David-Borha, the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Mr. Atedo Peterside described her as one of the finest bankers of her generation, a consummate professional and an exceptional human being.

He commended her for her long and meritorious service to Stanbic IBTC Holdings. He also wished her the best of luck in her new role within the Standard Bank Group.

“The board is confident that our newly appointed executives will benefit the group immensely as they will bring to their new positions, an unmatched combination of integrity, experience and a sterling track record. This will no doubt, help the business sustain its ongoing growth strategy”.